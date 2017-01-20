As Trump era arrives, a sense of uncertainty grips the world

By Steven Erlanger / NY Times news service, London

The Germans are angry. The Chinese are downright furious. Leaders of NATO are nervous, while their counterparts at the EU are alarmed.

Just days before he is sworn into office, US president-elect Donald Trump again focused his penchant for unpredictable disruption on the rest of the world. His remarks in a string of discursive and sometimes contradictory interviews have escalated tensions with China while also infuriating allies and institutions critical to the US’ traditional leadership of the West.

No one knows where exactly he is headed — except that the one country he is not criticizing is Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin. For now. And that he is an enthusiastic cheerleader of “Brexit” and an unaffiliated UK. For now.

Trump’s unpredictability is perhaps his most predictable characteristic. The world is accustomed to his provocative Twitter messages, but is less clear about whether his remarks represent meaningful new policy guidelines, personal judgments or passing whims.

In interviews, Trump described the EU as “basically a vehicle for Germany” and predicted that the bloc would probably see other countries follow the UK’s example and vote to leave.

Trump also said German Chancellor Angela Merkel had made a “catastrophic mistake” in allowing refugees to pour into Europe.

The barrage of inflammatory comments in joint interviews published on Sunday and Monday in the UK and Germany elicited alarm and outrage in Europe, even as Merkel dryly characterized Trump’s positions as nothing new.

“They have been known for a while — my positions are also known,” Merkel said on Monday in Berlin. “I think we Europeans have control of our destiny.”

Her clipped response came as officials and analysts struggled with how to interpret Trump’s remarks as well as how to react to them.

Some argued that the president-elect’s words should be regarded as tactical, intended merely to keep his options open, but nearly everyone agreed that Trump had made trouble, especially in criticizing Merkel, given her importance as a figure of stability in Europe and her campaign for re-election later this year.

For good measure, Trump had also infuriated China by using an interview on Friday last week with the Wall Street Journal to again question China’s long-standing “one China” policy.

On Monday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) said that anyone trying to use the status of Taiwan for negotiations would be “smashing their feet by lifting a rock” and would face broad and strong opposition from the Chinese government and people, as well as the international community.

She added that “not everything in the world can be bargained or traded off.”

The English-language China Daily on Monday accused Trump of “playing with fire,” saying that if Taiwan became up for negotiation, as Trump suggested to the Journal, “Beijing will have no choice but to take off the gloves.”

Trump’s interviews in Europe have placed him right in the middle of the continent’s most contentious issues. His critique of German dominance over the EU is hardly a novel thought; many Europeans share the same complaints, but what is startling is how an incoming US president would make such a statement about a key ally, and, in doing so, give succor to populist parties seeking to shatter the European political establishment.