The US’ failure of representation and prospects for democracy

By Rob Johnson

As the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump approaches, the best way to assess the incoming administration might be to focus on the ultimate factors that led to his victory. Trump was not elected in a vacuum and as his agenda takes shape we can start to gauge its effect on the political economy whence his candidacy emerged.

Trump won by challenging the credibility of the political and academic establishments, relentlessly highlighting discrepancies between their depiction of the US’ political economy and the reality that many voters experienced. Like US Senator Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Party primary, he started drawing large crowds by breaking ranks with his party’s mainstream. While Democratic opponent Hillary Rodham Clinton and Republican rivals such as then-Florida governor Jeb Bush and US Senator Marco Rubio tried to build coalitions based on cultural issues and partisan traditions, Trump and Sanders set their sights squarely on what mattered most to voters: a political economy in which elected officials strongly promoted a broad-based prosperity that included them.

How did the other candidates miss this central theme? My sense is that they did not; rather, their efforts to attract a broad spectrum of voters were constrained by a system that makes it extremely difficult to fund a credible political campaign without catering slavishly to the wealthiest sliver of US society. That system invited rebellion, and Trump and Sanders — by self-financing and grassroots fundraising respectively — were ideally positioned to lead one.

The other candidates were also constrained by party orthodoxy, which has long kept Democrats and Republicans alike from willingly addressing the structural inequities in the US economy head-on.

Doing so would require candor about hard issues such as technological disruption and globalization. It would also require confronting the legacy of decades of lobbyist-written free-trade agreements, regulations, bailouts and tax policies that have been funneling economic gains up the income ladder, while imposing budget austerity in response to the needs of most Americans.

The story Trump told of a “rigged” system resonated with voters more than anything they had heard from their political leaders in quite some time.

This points to a second, closely related misrepresentation: for many voters, the “expert” consensus about globalization does not ring true. Economists, in particular, have touted free trade and global markets as an unalloyed good.

With few exceptions, such as Harvard’s Dani Rodrik and the Nobel laureate Michael Spence, none pointed out that many workers would be displaced and receive little or no compensation and that rapid globalization can thus stretch a country’s social fabric beyond its elastic limit, but any real expert on US political economy could see plain as day that the US would provide inadequate compensation to those disrupted by foreign competition.

Much of that disruption has come from US’ free-trade relationship with China, a large country that has a far lower per capita income.

A recent paper by Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s David Autor and others shows that the social distress caused by US-China trade has polarized US politics and probably increased certain voting cohorts’ support for “nativist politicians” such as Trump.