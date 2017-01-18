In the world’s last divided capital, a spirit of change is stirring

By Helena Smith / The Observer

Divided territories usually create their own ugly landmarks. In Nicosia, now holder of the unenviable distinction of being the world’s last divided capital, the scars of past conflict are brutally evident.

They come in the form of a UN-patrolled buffer zone, a wound that runs east to west across the city and in the dereliction that surrounds it. Roads end at barrels and barbed wire; buildings stand bullet-pocked and empty, gun ports, sandbags and sentry posts slowly decay.

For 43 years these dismal sights have provided the motif to a conflict frozen in time, the most potent symbol of a 70km ceasefire line that has kept Cyprus’ estranged Christian Orthodox Greek and Muslim Turkish communities apart.

However, in a dramatic week of international diplomacy, brinkmanship and talks, the starting gun has been fired on a process in which all could soon change. Across the ethnic divide there is conviction that the gaping wound could close.

“This time people aren’t afraid to be optimistic,” said Andreas Mesarites, a Greek Cypriot brand strategist. “This time it feels different.”

What has long been Cyprus’s plight — the inability of its politicians to compromise and concede — changed last week in the elegant, high-ceilinged rooms of Geneva’s UN Palais de Nations in Switzerland. There, Nicos Anastasiades, who heads the island’s internationally recognized Greek-run south, and Mustafa Akinci, who leads its Turkish-run north, narrowed differences to the point where they pored over maps, discussed property rights and began tackling the thorny issues of territorial realignment and troop presence — small, but bold steps to not only put Cyprus back together again, but ending a “status quo” that in many ways is both anomalous and surreal.

Even now, more than four decades after the 1974 Turkish invasion — an operation that cemented a division first created by inter-ethnic fighting in the early 1960s — the two sides are linked by very little. A common sewage system and electricity grid are in place, connecting entities that are only meters apart, but with the exception of trade in home-grown goods practically all other official interaction is stymied.

Few know this better than Phidias Pilides and Fikri Toros. As presidents of the Greek and Turkish Cypriot chambers of commerce, the two men might in different times have much to bicker over. Instead, bonded by the desire for an end to their island’s division, they are good friends who regularly cross the ethnic divide.

“We are both working for the same cause,” said Pilides, seated behind a large glass table in his office with a view out toward the Kyrenia range of the breakaway republic beyond. “On the issue of Cyprus I don’t hide any of my feelings ... we have no secrets.”

Like Toros, Pilides believes that Cyprus is on the cusp of historic change.

“I’d put money on a political solution being agreed in the coming months,” he said. “The talks didn’t end in deadlock, they didn’t collapse ... there is optimism that the reaching of an agreement is still within grasp.”

Any deal will be put to a referendum — another high-risk move whose outcome, in an age of referendum surprises, is far from sure. The last time a peace plan was put to the popular vote in 2004 it was supported by the Turkish Cypriots and roundly rejected by the Greeks.