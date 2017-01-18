[ LETTER ]

Need for dual citizenship

I came to Taiwan 28 years ago, on Jan. 17, 1989. After all these years, I can honestly say Taiwan is my home. I love Taiwan. I love the people of Taiwan. In my heart, I think of myself as much Taiwanese as I am Canadian, and I am so proud of what Taiwan has achieved for itself. However, my love for Taiwan is not reciprocated. Despite marrying a Taiwanese citizen (and subsequently giving Taiwan two more citizens with the birth of my daughters), despite living here for 28 years as a productive, law abiding, tax-paying citizen, Taiwan still treats me as a guest. (A long-term guest, to be sure, but still a guest.)

Right now, the only path to citizenship available to me is for me to renounce my Canadian citizenship, thus becoming eligible to apply for Taiwanese citizenship. This is very unfair and it is offensive to me. I know that if I were overseas Chinese, I would not have to give up my original citizenship. My own country welcomes Taiwanese to obtain Canadian citizenship without giving up their own citizenship. So do many other countries, including the US, England, Australia and New Zealand, to name a few. In fact, Taiwan is the only country in the world that allows dual citizenship for her own citizens, but not for others. Given Taiwan’s unique need for international support and recognition, one would think that making simple changes to address these unfair policies would be a top priority.

It is time for a change. It is time for Taiwan to do the right thing.

Anthony van Dyck

New Taipei City