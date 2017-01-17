With image aides and viral tweets, France’s Le Pen targets power

By Ingrid Melander / Reuters, Paris

Every week, a small group of National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen’s aides brainstorm on how to achieve what many say is impossible: Change how most French people view her in order to get her elected president in May.

The “Idea-Image” committee of Le Pen’s far-right FN consists of about 10 party officials and supporters. It held its first meeting in October last year as the party started its presidential campaigning.

The job of the group is to advise 48-year-old Le Pen and her top campaign officials on a wide range of issues from where to hold rallies and what issues to highlight, to campaign posters, speeches and online campaigns.

While opinions polls predict the leader of the anti-immigration, anti-Europe FN will make it to the election’s second round in May, they see her losing that run-off because a majority of voters still have a negative view of her. The Idea-Image panel’s task is to help change public hearts and minds.

“I’m just out of a meeting where we talked about our online viral campaigns and all the trips the candidate [Le Pen] will undertake, with one key theme per trip,” said FN regional councilor in northern France Sebastien Chenu, who jointly heads the committee with Le Pen’s brother-in-law Philippe Olivier.

It was in one of those committee meetings that the idea of the #TheTrueFillon campaign was born, he said, referring to when FN officials and supporters spread a series of messages on Twitter attacking conservative candidate Francois Fillon just after he won his party’s nomination in late November last year.

“We had one campaign ready for [Fillon’s losing opponent Alain] Juppe and one for Fillon so we could push it out immediately,” said Chenu, who used to work in the communications department of the government and state-owned TV station France 24.

The online anti-Fillon drive targeted his plans to shrink the public workforce and questioned his credibility on immigration, calling him “the establishment’s new star.”

“Francois Fillon in power would bring a terrible economic and social decline for families and middle-class and working-class French,” Le Pen’s campaign director David Rachline said in a Web video sent to supporters and posted on his Twitter feed.

A key objective of the FN’s strategy is to soften Le Pen’s image and boost her appeal beyond grassroots supporters of the FN.

Since launching her campaign, she has spoken in a TV interview about her love of gardening, her cooking specialty — a traditional Brittany cake with caramelized apples — and her childhood, for example.

Her blog, meanwhile, has shown pictures of the mother-of-three petting kittens and dogs, visiting farms and traveling abroad.

French National Center for Scientific Research political communications expert Isabelle Veyrat-Masson characterized the strategy as being about the “de-demonization” of Le Pen.

“She wants to show that she is a woman like any other ... that she has a heart,” she said.

The FN views much of the mainstream media as set against it and sees the Internet as a crucial campaigning battleground. Social media networks “are essential to talk directly to the people without a filter,” Le Pen said two weeks ago.

More Twitter campaigns like #TheTrueFillon one are also in the pipeline, Chenu said, without giving further details.

All presidential candidates have communications team, but the FN says its own is different because it has not hired any big communications or advertisement agency.