The Liberty Times Editorial: The wedge between Taiwanese

In 1988, Chang Hsien-yi (張憲義), former deputy director of the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology’s (CSIST) nuclear division, defected to the US. Chang recently broke his silence with the release of a book entitled Nuclear bomb! Spy? CIA: Record of an Interview with Chang Hsien-yi (核彈！間諜？CIA：張憲義訪問紀錄) by Chen Yi-shen (陳儀深), an associate research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Modern History. During the interview, Chang said he did not betray Taiwan by cooperating with the US, saying he feared the institute’s nuclear weapons research would be used by “politically ambitious people” and that this would endanger the security and social stability of Taiwan.

The politically ambitious people Chang was referring to might have been powerful figures within the military, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) or other people. The implication is that at the time, there were forces in Taiwan with the potential to harm the nation. It sounds as if Chang is attempting to rationalize his defection to the US.

Almost a decade earlier, in 1979, 26-year-old Justin Lin (林毅夫), a military captain who was being nurtured by the KMT, defected to China by swimming from the isolated Mashan (馬山) outpost, which he was commanding on Kinmen Island (金門), to Xiamen (廈門) in China’s Fujian Province. Lin subsequently settled in Beijing and later became a vice president at the World Bank. Unsurprisingly, Lin has also internalized a justification, which he uses to rationalize his defection to China.

When Lin defected to China, the Taiwan-US diplomatic relationship had already broken down, while Chang’s defection took place just three days before the death of then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國). A search for a political motive behind their actions points at a dissatisfaction with the KMT government at the time.

At the time of both defections, both the Democratic Progressive Party and the Taiwanese independence movement had achieved little success; therefore an identification with what were then obscure political movements cannot be the political motivation for their respective defections.

Chang is a waishengren (Mainlander, 外省人) who came to Taiwan after the end of World War II, whereas Lin is a benshengren (someone who arrived from China before 1945, 本省人) from Yilan County. Confused over what and for whom they were fighting, both Chang and Lin had conflicted feelings about the KMT regime, yet pretended to be loyal citizens and entered the military.

At the time, nuclear weapons and Kinmen were both on the front line of Taiwan’s armed forces. Perhaps they both had their personal reasons for defecting, but there is a common denominator to their respective decisions: Since the Republic of China (ROC) was not — and still is not — a normalized nation, they decided to defect to resolve what they saw as a “threat to the nation” or a “threat to Taiwan.”

How times have changed. Now there is no need for Taiwanese politicians and retired high-ranking military officers to take the risks that Chang and Lin did. Serving military officials are sucked into China’s spying network, while retired generals — such as former air force general Hsia Ying-chou (夏瀛洲) — can visit China and say that “no distinction should be made between the ROC Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, as both are ‘China’s army.’”