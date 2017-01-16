Iceland is out of excuses on debt payments

By James K. Glassman / Bloomberg View

After three months of stalemate, Iceland formed a new coalition government this week. Part of the three-party deal was a parliamentary vote on whether to hold a referendum on joining the European Union, but will the EU welcome a country that is gaining a reputation for reneging on its debts?

Nations with poor economies and bad governance often get into financial trouble and cannot meet their obligations. Recent examples include Greece, Jamaica and Ecuador. However, Iceland may be unique in the annuals of borrowing — a country that can easily pay its creditors but simply chooses not to.

With a population of 332,000 (less than half the size of Indianapolis, Indiana), Iceland became a haven for European investors during the early years of the new millennium, and the country’s banks soon lost their bearings. The global recession hit hard, and the Icelandic stock market quickly lost 80 percent of its value, nearly half the country’s businesses went bankrupt and 97 percent of the banks collapsed.

But Iceland recovered. It now has one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with loads of foreign reserves, an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent, inflation of just 1.7 percent and a huge budget surplus and trade surplus.

A recent report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on the country’s prospects begins this way: “Economic growth is strong with continued expansion in tourism, robust private consumption and favorable terms of trade. Steep wage gains, employment expansion and large investments are fueling domestic demand.”

Last year, Iceland, with the advice of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, the same law firm that helped Argentina stiff its creditors for more than a decade, concocted a rationale for declining to repay US$2.3 billion in government bonds owned by foreigners, mainly Americans. It was the strangest default in financial history. The excuse was that if the debt were honored at the regular Icelandic exchange rate, then the krona, the local currency in which the bonds were denominated, would suffer a severe decline, damaging the recovering economy.

As a result, Iceland’s legislature passed a law in May last year that gave bondholders a choice: either sell their bonds to the government at a special “offshore” exchange rate of 190 kronor to the euro, a haircut of about two-fifths, or keep the assets in Iceland in a savings account paying less than 1 percent interest. The bondholders chose not to sell. Their repeated attempts to settle were ignored.

Meanwhile, Iceland has been thriving and, as a result, the krona has been strengthening. Icelandic securities firm Fossar Markets reported that the currency appreciated 16 percent last year. Foreign-exchange reserves have quadrupled in the last two years.

“The reserves,” a Fossar report says, “are double the IMF’s guidance on how big the foreign-exchange reserves should be” to provide adequate safety for the financial system. Iceland built this cushion even though it has been lifting capital controls for households and domestic businesses.

When the controls were eased in fall last year, Central Bank of Iceland Governor Mar Gudmundsson approved, saying, “The economy is stable; we have a trade surplus; we have a good credit rating; the state treasury has access to foreign loan markets, as do the banks to an increasing extent.” Mar added that the goal had been “to prepare sufficiently so that an unplanned capital flight would not be likely once the controls were lifted. I think everyone agrees that the likelihood of that happening is negligible.”