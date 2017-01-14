‘Nothing to give him’: the cost of malnutrition in Maharashtra

By Vidhi Doshi / The Guardian, NASHIK, India

The most valuable thing in Devganga Sawra’s hut is a memory card wrapped in lined notepaper and hidden in an earthen pot by the family shrine. The card, barely the size of his fingernail, has the only four images of his youngest son, Vishwarnam.

“You have to put this in a computer,” he says. “There are some pictures — two or three. You see, in our village, the tradition is that when someone dies, we bury all their things with them so that they don’t cause the family any more pain.”

Vishwarnam died in his mother’s arms aged two years and two months. He weighed just 6.5kg, less than half of what a child his age should.

“I was sitting in my house, holding him in my lap. He didn’t make a sound, he was sleeping, and then suddenly he opened his eyes for a moment and then he closed them forever,” recalls his mother, Sunder.

“His brother and sister cried all night for him. He was very ill,” she says.

“He barely ate,” Devganga says. “We didn’t have anything to give him. What do people have here to eat? A bit of rice, a bit of wheat. That’s all.”

The blurry images on Devganga’s memory card show the frail toddler in an oversized T-shirt weeks before he died of hypothermia, a common cause of death among underweight babies.

Thousands of children have died because of malnutrition-related conditions in the west Indian state of Maharashtra in the past year.

Devganga, whose work as a road builder earns him a daily wage of about 100 rupees (US$1.47), says he — like many others in his village of Khoch — had not been paid for months and food supplies were running low.

“He was very sick. We took him to see the doctor in Mokhada,” he says, referring to the nearest clinic, which is a 10km walk from the Sawra home. “They told us they couldn’t do anything to treat him and we’d have to take him to Nashik [a town about 60km away], but where do poor people like us get the money to go all the way to Nashik? We decided to start saving, but then, two or three days after that, he died.”

The prevalence of malnutrition in Maharashtra is alarming. A series of government schemes in India over the past two decades has led to a dramatic fall in malnutrition and stunting since the 1980s. According to a UNICEF report, the percentage of underweight children in India under the age of five fell from 55 percent to 29 percent between 1988 and 2014.

Between 2005 and 2014, Maharashtra had one of the country’s most effective state-run nutrition programs. The efficacy of the scheme was lauded in UNICEF’s global nutrition reports, including last year’s edition, and replicated in states around India, but five years of drought, coupled with the withdrawal of government nutrition schemes in the past two years, has led to a dramatic regional increase in malnutrition.

In the Pahlgar District alone, where the Sawra family live, malnutrition was linked to 315 child deaths between January and September of last year, according to the latest government figures.

The Bombay High Court claims malnutrition caused the deaths of more than 17,000 people in Maharashtra between September 2015 and September last year. Judges criticized the government for inaction over the deaths.

At the Mokhada hospital, near the Sawra’s home, Mahesh Patil says women come to him daily with underweight children.

“Most of the cases are mild, but around 20 percent to 30 percent are severe, and of those, around 30 percent to 40 percent are near death,” Patil says.