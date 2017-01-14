Is more work the problem, not the solution?

By Tim Dunlop / The Guardian

There is not a major political party in the world that does not at least pay lip service to the idea that one of their primary objectives is to create jobs. The idea of full employment as a desirable political goal is so taken for granted that we barely think about it, but what if work — in the form of paid employment — is not the unalloyed good we routinely presume it to be?

What if, in fact, more work is the problem?

This is the challenging idea at the heart of a report released by the Green Institute, an Australian progressive think tank headed by Tim Hollo.

The institute was founded in 2008 to provide policy advice to the Australian Green Party, but Hollo says his goal since being appointed executive director early last year has been to make the organization more outward-facing.

The report Can less work be more fair? comes at a time when concerns about jobs being displaced by robots and other forms of technology are heightened.

“If we fail to analyze these trends and look to the future right now, we’re missing a huge issue,” Hollo says.

He argues that we need to re-examine attitudes to work and see it as less central to defining who we are.

“Our culture has increasingly told us that paid work is where we find our dignity and our place in society, and if we aren’t able to find paid work, we are less worthy.There is so much more to life, to contributing to society, than paid work,” he adds.

In the report itself, that view is expressed this way: “What if, instead of trying to recreate an old world of abundant paid work, we built systems, institutions and cultures in which less paid work could lead to greater equity, reinvigorated democracy and civil society, better environmental outcomes, and a more caring, creative, connected community?”

If that is the philosophical underpinning of the report, then its practical aspects rest on a discussion of two key policy positions: shorter working hours and a universal basic income.

The policies are presented as the pillars of a new approach to economic management, one that would see Australia move toward what report contributor and University of Queensland sociologist Greg Marston calls a “steady-state economy.”

“This is an old idea in economics, which simply means an economy of steady or mildly-fluctuating size,” Marston says. “So if the pie isn’t going to get any bigger, we need to focus on a fairer distribution of wealth, which is a critical component of sustainability and the steady state economy.”

This is where a universal basic income comes in. This suddenly-popular policy — the idea of paying everyone a basic wage, whether they are working or not — is being tested in jurisdictions around the world as governments realize that the traditional labor market, predicated on everyone having a full-time job, is increasingly failing to provide the security it once did.

Marston and other contributors to the report see a universal basic income and shorter working hours as the way to address these problems, problems likely to be exacerbated as technology threatens more and more jobs.

“I think the two policies reinforce each other,” Marston says. “They send a message that a healthy society is one where we don’t have a simultaneous problem of overemployment and underemployment, as we currently do in Australia.”

He makes the important point that a universal basic income is a floor on earnings, not a ceiling, and therefore, “there is nothing about a universal basic income that is incompatible with paid work.”