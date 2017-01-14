Firms need to pre-empt labor laws

By Chiou Jiunn-yann 邱駿彥

The enactment of amendments to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), which came into force on Jan. 1, has introduced a package of measures that moves Taiwan closer to a mandatory five-day workweek. It will take some time for the country to adjust to the new system. Since the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” — or yili yixiu (一例一休) — rule became effective at the beginning of the month, it has become a target for criticism by the public.

Irrespective of whether businesses say they have found it difficult to respond to the new legislation, the only real impact is an increase in the administrative workload of their human-resources departments. Despite this, everyone is heaping blame on to the “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day” system.

Critics have lambasted the government for implementing a muddled set of measures, attacked the new system for being a bad law that fails to satisfy the requirements of employers and employees — and some have even condemned the five-day workweek as the prime cause of recent price increases.

Is it really true that yili yixiu is the main reason behind the increased prices? Or is it being used as an excuse by businesses to jack up their prices?

The public should reflect upon this and the media must work to uncover the truth, rather than simply parroting the words of others.

According to Ministry of Labor statistics, at the beginning of 2015 an average of 54.17 percent of Taiwan’s manufacturing industry was already on a five-day workweek and, in the case of the electronics industry, the figure was as high as 86.62 percent.

Additionally, an average of 48.93 percent of Taiwan’s service industry had already implemented a five-day workweek, with the financial and insurance industries averaging 98.23 percent — in other words these industries had some time ago already implemented “one fixed day off and one flexible rest day.”

The transportation and warehousing industry averaged 62.94 percent, while wholesale and retail averaged 55 percent. Finally, 53.62 percent of the real-estate sector was already on a five-day workweek.

From these statistics it is obvious that it is somewhat questionable to claim that the introduction of the five-day week has inflicted a big shock on each of Taiwan’s trades and professions. The figures clearly show that prior to Jan. 1, more than half of Taiwanese companies had already implemented a system of two rest days per week. Furthermore, many small and medium-sized companies — which make up 97 percent of all Taiwanese businesses — have already become accustomed to a five-day week; it is not just the big corporations.

Therefore, strictly speaking, only a little over 40 percent of Taiwanese businesses were affected by the amendments. The only impact has been on employers, who have found it inconvenient to pay their employees overtime if they have to work on their day off, while the overtime pay is relatively high.

What is the reason for the implementation of a two rest day system? Some readers might already be familiar with statistics from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which ranks Taiwan as having the third-highest working hours worldwide: as high as 2,140 hours per year. In comparison, South Korea ranks fourth, with their workers clocking an average of 2,090 hours per annum.