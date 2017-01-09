Fears that UK is heading toward a train crash Brexit

By Dan Roberts / The Guardian

Tim Barrow, Britain’s new permanent representative in Brussels, faces the daunting task of stopping what colleagues and critics suspect is a tumble towards a disorderly exit from the EU.

Where once the choice was between hard and soft Brexit, the new worry in diplomatic and business circles is that the UK is heading for “train crash” Brexit, a scenario in which incompatible negotiating demands from Downing Street and the other 27 member states result in Britain walking away without a deal on either the terms of separation or future trading relations with the EU.

That was the concern of Barrow’s predecessor, former British Permanent Representative to the EU Ivan Rogers, who wrote to the 120 staff at the UK’s imposing office block at 10 Avenue d’Auderghem to warn them of “muddled thinking” back in London.

“Contrary to the beliefs of some, free trade does not just happen,” concluded one of the most stinging resignation letters in British Foreign Office history.

Aside from a groaning intray, Barrow inherits a demoralized and depleted team. He has just lost his deputy, Shan Morgan, who is due to start a new job in Wales, and gained a new turf war in Whitehall, where the top civil servant at the department for exiting the EU opposed his appointment and demanded to be in charge of talks instead.

“The structure of the UK’s negotiating team, and the allocation of roles and responsibilities to support that team, needs rapid resolution,” Rogers said in his farewell letter.

Officials at the other No. 10, in Downing Street, rushed to counter their outgoing ambassador’s claim that the government did not have a proper plan. A speech by Theresa May at the end of January will make clear, they said, that the top priority was ending the free movement of people and that, if Britain could not remain a member of the single market as a result, then so be it.

After receiving instructions and rebuilding his team, Barrow’s next priority is convincing the other 27 governments that Britain is still serious about negotiation. Previous intransigence over wanting both free-market access and an end to free movement have left many in Brussels thinking London misunderstood its basic membership principles.

However, even though the UK appears ready to concede the need for reduced market access and possibly ongoing budget payments, the new ambassador also needs to convince his counterparts of the need to negotiate any new trade deal at the same time as the talks on the terms of separation — or, at the very least, agree a transition phase.

With EU demands for a divorce settlement of tens of billions of euros looming large, the Brits risk having to agree to pay this budget contribution before they are even allowed to move to the next step. Only then could Barrow get to the crunch issue for his political bosses, which is the negotiation of new trade terms.

Rogers had warned that talks on a replacement free-trade agreement could drag on for up to a decade. The swift appointment of Barrow, a Foreign and Commonwealth Office veteran and former ambassador to Moscow, was intended to reassure civil service mandarins worried that the government no longer wanted to hear bad news — a signal, it was claimed, that it was at least trying to strike a deal in Brussels.

The reaction from those in favor of a more hardline approach has only underlined the suspicion in Whitehall that many politicians secretly relish the possibility of walking away with no agreement.