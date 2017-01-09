How Chinese business is embracing the LGBT market

By Jamie Fullerton / The Guardian

Remember when the term “pink dollar” was first coined? It was one of the buzz phrases of the 1990s: a time of much change with regard to views on homosexuality in many countries. Lesbians were snogging on TV for the first time in Britain. In 1994, Australia passed a human rights act that finally scrapped the banning of gay sex. Meanwhile, there was a tornado of media coverage around the world of this “pink dollar,” as companies realized that a more open lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) demographic was something they could lucratively market to.

Twenty years later, China is finally sparking its own pink dollar moment. Last month, the state-run China Daily newspaper ran a feature with the headline, “‘Pink Economy’ set to soar as companies target LGBT community.” It claimed the country’s estimated 70 million LGBT people represent a market worth US$300 billion per year. In comparison, according to Witeck Communications, a company specializing in analyzing the LGBT market, the US equivalent is worth US$790 billion a year.

Homosexuality was illegal in China until 1997, but only declassified as a mental health disorder in 2001. Now, due to increasingly liberal attitudes among young urban Chinese, many big firms in the country market themselves as LGBT-friendly. On the other end of the business scale, an increasing amount of startups are tailoring their products and services for LGBT people to capitalize on this change.

Zhu Qiming (朱啟明), chief executive of mobile game developer Star-G Technologies (星引力信息技術公司), which targets gay gamers, told the China Daily: “With rising social tolerance, people in the LGBT community have begun to demonstrate their identity and meet other members of the community through a range of social activities?I see strong demand going unfulfilled, and that provides us with ‘pink’ opportunities.”

In October last year,Geng Le (耿樂), chief executive of the vastly successful Chinese gay dating app Blued (淡藍網), helped organize the first Pink Economy Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest, which awarded investment to new companies targeting the LGBT market.

“There’s a new concept of consumption upgrade offering more tailored services,” he said. “For example, an LGBT person might use a normal travel company, but if there’s an agency designing LGBT-friendly itineraries the experience is better. Companies have realized there is a gap.”

Meanwhile global firms such as Starbucks, Alibaba, Nike and Adidas have got in on the act of marketing themselves as LGBT-friendly in China. Last year Alibaba-owned shopping giant Taobao organized trips for 10 gay Chinese couples to get married in Los Angeles — gay marriage is not legal in China.

“This is the other style of business expansion we’re seeing,” Geng said. “They’re just showing their attitude, really.”

Chinese state media regularly run articles in praise of such attitudes, but the progressive views lauded in newspaper columns are not always reflected in people’s working lives.

“A lot of Chinese companies like Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu put LGBT-friendly messages on social media,” said Steven Bielinski, organizer of China’s first LGBT job fairs, which began in 2015 in Beijing. “But they haven’t necessarily done much when it comes to internal company LGBT policies.”

There are no employment laws in China that specifically outlaw discrimination on the basis of sexuality, and court cases based on such discrimination are rare. Even in tier one cities, in which increasingly progressive attitudes abound, the vast majority of LGBT people do not talk to work colleagues about their sexuality. This year’s LGBT Community Report, which polled 30,000 LGBT people across China, found that only 5 percent of participants said they told any family, friends or colleagues about their sexuality.