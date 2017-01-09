Taiwan and Hong Kong: look back

By Jerome Keating

The start of a new year is often a time of introspection followed by new year’s resolutions aimed at hopeful progress. However, while this happens at the beginning of each new year, this year has special notoriety in Asia and more so for those in Hong Kong. On July 1, 1997 the British handover of Hong Kong to the People’s Republic of China took place. The handover came with clear expectations for the next 20 years.

Designated a special administrative region of China, Hong Kong was the flagship model of “one country, two systems,” and — at least in the minds Chinese leaders — such a designation and demonstrated administrative flexibility would point the way by which a democratic Taiwan might justify unification with China. However, as things played out, nothing could be further from the truth.

What was the expectation that came with Hong Kong’s handover? For Hong Kongers, it was that their territory, which had been ruled by Britain for 156 years, would in 20 years have the distinction of having both open nominations and universal suffrage in the selection of its chief executive. That did not seem too difficult to accomplish in 20 years and certainly what better way for China to show how its “one country, two systems” could work.

Today, as Taiwanese look across the Taiwan Strait, they more often realize how much has happened in Taiwan in the past two decades, as well as how wide the gap between Taiwanese and disillusioned Hong Kongers is becoming.

In July 1997, Lee Teng-hui (李登輝) was president. Lee became president in 1988 when he succeeded then-president Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) after Chiang’s death. In 1990, the now-defunct National Assembly elected Lee to a second six-year presidential term. However, Lee’s final term selection (1996 to 2000) was different.

In 1996, Lee became the first Taiwanese president elected by the people in a multiparty election. He served that term and retired in 2000. Since then, Taiwan has had five successive presidential elections and three transitions of power between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Lee’s 1996 election was accomplished less than a decade after the Martial Law era and the KMT’s one-party state ended. Taiwan has come a long way in developing its democracy and last year President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was the first woman to be elected president.

In Hong Kong things have gone differently. Hong Kong was never under martial law, but was a British colony. It prospered and was nicknamed the “Pearl of the Orient.” However, it did not have that much freedom until the late 1980s, when democratic reforms were slowly introduced; thus by 1997, the mood was festive.

There was a sense that British colonialism was ending and that Hong Kongers’ enjoying the privilege of a special administrative region would discover a new freedom and direction. It was thought that free democratic elections would come quickly and pose no threat to the overall authority and legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party in China.

Former Hong Kong chief executive Tung Chee-hwa (董建華) ran in the first elections unopposed and was approved by appointed election committee members. He ran unopposed for a second five-year term in 2002 and was approved, but stepped down in 2005 amid a scandal.

Then-chief secretary Donald Tsang (曾蔭權) finished Tung’s term with committee approval and then ran unopposed for chief executive in 2007. He again won the election committee’s approval. Two other people had wanted to run for election, but they did not get the number of committee signatures required to run.