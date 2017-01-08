By Joanna Walters / The Guardian

Victoria Oliver has been a police officer for 20 years, the last 10 as a detective, but it did not take a Sherlock Holmes instinct for her to deduce that it was time for her to run for political office.

“The election was so divisive. You can take the easy option and sit on the sidelines and criticize, or you can get involved and try to change things,” she said.

The surprise victory of US president-elect Donald Trump in November was the clincher.

“They’ve picked a petulant boy to run our nation, instead of this incredible woman who was such a force and won the popular vote,” she said.

Oliver, a member of the Denver police department, is to embark on a training course this month aimed at preparing her to become a candidate in future local, state or national elections.

She is part of a surge of women across the country who are rushing to run for office in the aftermath of the election — women disappointed that Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton lost, and disgusted with the sexist and racist rhetoric of Trump’s campaign and the ultraconservative credentials of his proposed Cabinet.

“We are a force to be reckoned with,” Oliver said. “Our time is coming.”

VoteRunLead (VRL), an organization that trains future female politicians, normally receives between 30 and 80 applicants for each of its regular Web-based semimars (Webinars).

“In a 48-hour period after the election, we had 1,100 women sign up for our next Webinar, and we had to close it and start a wait list,” VoteRunLead executive director Erin Vilardi said.

“Most women said they woke up on Nov. 9 and realized they could no longer just spectate or click on online petitions; they wanted to know how to run for office, whether it’s the school board, the city council, state or national representation,” she added.

VRL is a non-partisan organization and women signing up are not asked whether they intend to run as Democrats or Republicans.

The main theme of the new influx could be summed up as “a rejection of Trump,” Vilardi said.

Two-thirds of existing VRL members who state an affiliation are Democrats. Other organizations that specifically aim to put Democratic women in power, such as Emily’s List and Emerge America, are also reporting a dramatic spike in interest from women.

In Maryland, Eve Hurwitz, 44, had thought about entering politics before, but had been concerned at her lack of experience.

“My degree is in music and my career is in business and the military, but when Trump won, I thought: ‘He isn’t qualified either and he’s going to be president,’” she said.

Hurwitz is a naval flight officer who served as a mission commander flying in an airborne early warning aircraft during combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan. She was based on the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise and switched from active duty to the reserve in 2010. She is now a financial software consultant.

“Trump tipped me over the edge. I thought: what’s stopping me?” she said.

She is training with VRL and wants to become a candidate for state lawmaker in Maryland “within six to 12 months,” she said, or perhaps even go straight for national office in 2018.

Emerge America, a progressive political coaching group, reported almost 800 women signed up for different aspects of their training courses since the election, exponentially more than normal.