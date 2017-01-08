[ LETTER ]

Dreams of Taiwan and the US

US president-elect Donald Trump’s promise of revitalizing the country to become the greatest nation in the world has struck a chord with Americans. He believes unfair trade with China is a major culprit behind the US’ economic decline in recent years.

His criticism of China is legitimate and his refusal to let China dictate his speech on Taiwan affairs shows his courage and thorough understanding of the threat China poses to the world.

He appreciates the advancement of Taiwanese democracy, because China has been relentlessly undermining both countries with unfair trade practices.

His telephone conversation last month with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and the appointment of Peter Navarro, a critic of China, to direct the National Trade Council, may reverse China’s unfair advantage and liberate Taiwan from international isolation since 1979.

From the perspective of the average person, both domestic and international policies and the actions of China violate the UN Charter, which is the goal of free and peaceful people worldwide.

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) seized Taiwan in a civil war immediately after the end of World War II. For four years it deprived people of respite from the suffering of continuous war and destruction. Soon after the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1949, it carried out bad reforms accompanied by lawless internal struggles that resulted in the deaths of at least 70 million innocent civilians, including countless intellectuals. China participated in the Korean War and has supported numerous despots throughout the world.

The PRC was very poor before the 1980s, similar to North Korea. After the death of Mao Zedong (毛澤東), former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) opened trade with the world, using the euphemism “socialism with Chinese characteristics” which is, in essence, communist-controlled capitalism.

The enormous population of cheap labor attracted profit-minded international corporations. The influx of foreign capitalists, workforce and unfair trade practices transformed China into a super power in just three decades.

However, it has developed rampant corruption and severe air, water, land and food pollution. China, in many areas, is now hazardous to humans. Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) seems unable to manage both problems. Instead, he has become more autocratic and is aggravating the problems.

Taiwan is now a beacon of freedom and democracy, an outstanding student of the US’ forefathers’ dream and doctrine to share liberty and the pursuit of happiness with all.

Trump is now leading Taiwan — under threat of invasion by China; Japan — a firm believer in US values and South Korea — whose freedom was saved by the US during the Korean War, to begin fulfilling the UN Charter at last.

We hope the US and the free world will finally endorse the normalization of Taiwan’s nationhood and transformation into a neutral nation, similar to Switzerland.

Taiwan’s neutrality may discourage armed conflict in East Asia and encourage Hong Kongers, Tibetans, Uighurs, Mongolians and even Chinese to learn the benefits of peaceful dialogue.

Shane Yeun, Joseph Tiun, Timothy Ann, Todd Kue and Thomas Tiun

Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and New York