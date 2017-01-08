Military unity means shared vision

By Dean Karalekas

The Ministry of National Defense on Thursday announced changes to the training provided to Republic of China (ROC) military conscripts, with the current two-month boot camp reduced to five weeks, followed by an 11-week posting to a unit, where service members are to receive secondary training in the skills relevant to their appointed branch of service.

While this is a laudable effort as it aims to increase the relevance of conscript training and improve the utilization of their service time by minimizing the type of busy-work that has contributed to low morale in the ranks, it also represents a missed opportunity.

By maintaining such a short period of national service, it delivers — intentionally or not — this message to young service members: You know this is a nuisance; we know this is a nuisance: Let us just get it over with. Rather, the adoption of a substantial conscription system would go a long way toward shoring up the military’s image and transforming it into a vital social institution in which citizens can take pride, rather than an annoyance.

First, plans to transition the ROC military to an all-volunteer force should be abandoned. That is not to say that plans for greater professionalization should be dropped — better training and the development of more effective professional soldiers is vital. However, not every recruit can or should become special operations personnel. Conscription remains important in maintaining numbers, but properly utilized, it is important for other reasons as well.

Conscripts trained not only in military discipline and the duties of a soldier, but in how to mount guerrilla campaigns, would in a matter of years create a large potential force of reservists with the knowledge and skills to mount a counteroffensive in the event of a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) occupation of Taiwan. Reservists are an integral component of a properly equipped and ready military force. The ROC military has more than 140,000 reservists, though they not optimally leveraged. Reservists must undergo training and administrative duties that amount to less than one week within a two-year period — far too short a time to ensure training and skills are up-to-date. Moreover, a reported 21 percent of reservists avoided even that minimal commitment last year.

The time commitment demanded of reservists must be increased and their training be kept up-to-date to ensure a ready force can be called out in the event of armed conflict and that they have the necessary skills to form a resistance in the event of occupation.

Switzerland, whose demanding mandatory military training and follow-up reserve requirements is well-known as the backbone of the nation’s defense strategy and offers the ROC a good example.

In addition to making the nation better prepared for an attack, conscription is a socialization mechanism whereby Taiwanese from all walks of life will live, eat and train together to work as an effective unit. Soldiers serving their mandatory service time, which should be expanded to between 12 and 18 months in order to provide effective training and experience, will come into contact with peers from all strata of society.

Taiwan has been called a multicultural society, and properly utilized, conscription would see Hakka, Hoklo, Aborigines and Mainlanders all training together, helping to form a greater social unity. Moreover, these friendships carry over into post-military life and have a great impact in fostering a more tolerant and unified society.