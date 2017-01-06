The Liberty Times Editorial: Putting the economy into ‘drive’

Various research institutes have made predictions for the economy this year and most of them are cautiously optimistic.

The Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute’s outlook is typical. It describes the economy as being in a “stalled recovery,” rather like a stalled car. Everyone is watching and waiting to see how the government goes about implementing its economic policies.

An economic research team formed by Cathay Financial Holding and National Taiwan University takes a similar view, saying that this year the economy will be like a car that has come out of a tunnel, but has to maintain the speed limit.

The National Development Council’s economic monitoring system — a composite of several indicators — has flashed “green” for the past five months, indicating steady growth, and year-on-year exports are growing. It seems the economy’s engine is warming up, but it is not ready to drive, as if it is waiting for the government to wave a green flag.

Many ideas have been put forward as to how to revive the sluggish economy.

Some suggest principles and broad directions like increased government spending, structural reforms and monetary policy. Substantial policies include increased urban renewal and tax cuts.

There is also President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “five innovative industries” policy for developing innovative sectors, namely “industry 4.0”: the “Asian Silicon Valley” project, biomedicine, “green” technology and defense, and new agriculture and a circular economy.

One issue that receives scant attention is that of attracting manufacturing back to Taiwan and especially persuading Taiwanese businesses operating in China to return to Taiwan and invest locally.

This is a puzzling omission. The economy is depressed, with insufficient domestic demand making it impossible to provide more employment opportunities and raise salaries.

This is because of the triangular trade model in which exporters take orders in Taiwan and produce goods in China, which has become the norm in manufacturing. It has made Taiwan economically over-reliant on China. China accounts for two-fifths of Taiwan’s export market and nearly three-fifths of Taiwan’s export orders are manufactured overseas.

If Taiwanese businesses abroad returned to Taiwan, it could remove dependency, but Tsai’s government has shown little interest in this.

A key reason the economy lacks growth is insufficient investment. Taiwanese have immense savings, so there is no shortage of capital.

However, Taiwanese are unwilling to invest in the real economy or stocks and shares, which has caused a steep decline in trading volume on Taiwan’s stock market.

Meanwhile, capital is flowing abroad in large quantities — amounting to US$284.1 billion over 25 successive quarters. Given the scale of the economy, Taiwan’s capital outflows are even more serious than China’s.

Tsai’s innovative industries plan is unlikely to take shape in the short term, so the best way to increase investment would be to use preferential policies to encourage overseas-based Taiwanese businesspeople to return. This would have an immediate effect and provide strong impetus for economic growth.

This is the best way to increase investment for three reasons: the international environment; China’s business environment and political risks; and Taiwan’s advantages.

In the international environment, a backlash to globalization is forming. US president-elect Donald Trump’s call for manufacturers to return to the US is an indicator of this. Since his election, Trump has been pushing major US manufacturers to return production to the US. When transportation costs are taken into account, US manufacturing costs are no longer vastly different from China.