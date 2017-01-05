How India’s Modi botched the banknote ban, but kept his job

By Michael Safi / The Guardian, Delhi

Birja’s story is typical — and to an outsider, confounding. The 32-year-old works as a housemaid in Delhi and like more than 1 billion Indians has seen her cash evaporate since November last year, when India suddenly recalled its two highest-value banknotes.

“Poor people like me are in trouble,” she said.

Two of her employers have been able to pay her only in expired currency, which needs to be deposited or exchanged at banks. That presents a problem.

“I do not have a bank account,” she said.

Nor can the 32-year-old spend hours waiting in the long lines that formed outside banks and automated teller machines (ATMs) the morning after demonetization was announced and linger still.

“If I stand in queue everyone will be angry,” she said of her bosses. “They will count it as my holiday.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has implored Indians to allow 50 days for the estimated 22 billion banknotes that were removed from the system on Nov. 8 to be gradually replaced.

That self-imposed deadline ended on Friday last week with the majority of the country’s ATMs still bare and people such as Birja still struggling.

“My husband is an auto-rickshaw driver, who earns 300 rupees (US$4.40) every day after rent,” she said. “But for last seven days he has not earned anything.”

However, the rupee recall might only be the second most extraordinary political phenomenon India has observed in the past seven weeks. The first is that support for Modi’s scheme, especially among those it has hit hardest, appears to be holding — for now.

“I will vote for him again,” Birja said. “He is doing this for poor people. If the ‘black money’ goes from the market, then everybody will have a better life. He works for the people.”

As former chief minister of Gujarat, one of India’s wealthier states, Modi cultivated a reputation as a master administrator.

However, the execution of demonetization — planned in secret, reportedly by a handful of bureaucrats working from Modi’s residence — has been badly botched.

Design changes in the new 500 and 2,000-rupee notes have meant that each of the 220,000 ATMs in India had to be reconfigured one by one.

Even if they could dispense new cash, there is not enough to give: Reprinting the equivalent value of physical notes that were eliminated from India’s economy would take until the middle of next month at least.

Digital payments have reportedly soared, but offer limited relief in a country where 40 percent still lie “outside the ambit of formal banking,” according to government figures.

“The shock has been tremendous and widely spread,” said Anil Bhardwai, the secretary-general of the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises.

India’s cash economy is estimated to account for 80 percent of the country’s employment and 45 percent of its GDP.

“That’s where the impact is biggest” Bhardwai said. “Because more and more cash is involved in buying raw materials and paying wages to workers. And of course, your customers are paying for your products in cash.”

Delhi alone has witnessed an exodus of up to 60 percent of the migrant workers who labored for cash in the city’s building sites and factories. In rural areas, villagers have reportedly reverted to bartering or credit.

The expected impact has led economists to reduce India’s growth forecast for the quarter from 7.8 percent, the highest of any major economy in the world, to 6.5 percent.