[ LETTER ]

The death of freedom

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has patience. The US changes its underwear every four years (and often every eight years). The CCP operates in 10-year increments, but truthfully its plans extend for many decades, if not longer.

For this reason, the CCP can accomplish its nefarious plans glacially, by destroying the very things it loathes, such as freedom, justice, human rights and democracy, in effect subjecting the free world to death by 10,000 cuts. The greed and avarice rampant in the free world today renders us all frogs, lolling in simmering water, slowly boiling away those things that distinguish us from the infamy of totalitarianism, from the likes of the CCP.

We open our doors to trillions in CCP cash. We allow China, or companies it controls (the CCP controls every company in China) to buy or invest in Western enterprises that have clout in key industries, such as entertainment, where subtle control can filter out any hint of problems in CCP land, where heroes do not fight against CCP evil, but where bad guys never come from China, where freedom, democracy, human rights and justice are never issues at play in their cinematic or social programming.

Confucian Institutes cover the world carrying with them CCP propaganda, where teaching Chinese language and culture comes with subtle lessons of the glory of communist China, creating an underlying belief that communist China is good and the West’s dislike of Chinese communism is misplaced.

Change that is imperceptible is the most dangerous kind and death of all we hold sacred by 10,000 cuts is almost impossible to perceive as the CCP slowly dissolves all boundaries between its evil oppression and the free world.

“Come,” the evil witch said to Hansel and Gretel, luring them into her cottage of confections, intending to kill them when Hansel was fat enough to eat. Like this, the CCP beckons with cash and support, with smiles and “cooperation,” all the time with strings, the wrong kind of horrible strings, not “thou shalt have democracy,” but “thou shalt support ‘one China’ and thou shalt support communist China’s control of the South China sea,” and “thou shalt support whatever communist China requests of you” and “thou shalt release your precious natural resources to China” and “thou shalt recognize that communist China is the No. 1 power in the world” and its socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only way forward for the world. In the end, Hansel and Gretel killed the evil witch.

It is not easy to contain evil. Evil has its ways, it plays on humanity’s self-loathing, on its weaknesses for material things, on its weakness and tendency to love anything willing to lead it.

The evil in China is unabashed. While it may masquerade from time to time as reasonable, the evil in communist China is the single most dangerous thing in the world today, because all of the other nonsense we deal with day in and day out, including the Islamic State group and a host of other aberrations, are relatively nothing compared with the death of our way of life by 10,000 cuts.

It is because we can see the evils of terrorism and extremism in all forms clearly, because they confront us, but the CCP’s brand of evil is insidious, nearly imperceptible, glacial, funded with mountains of cash we provide.