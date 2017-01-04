Will closing China’s ivory market save elephants?

By Jeffrey Gettleman / NY Times News Service, NAIROBI

In the past 10 years, tens of thousands of elephants have been slaughtered across Africa to feed China’s insatiable appetite for ivory. Entire herds from Gabon to Tanzania have disappeared. Even baby elephants have been killed for their tiny stubs of ivory.

Scientists have said that the very survival of the species is in China’s hands.

On Friday last week, after years of denying that China was part of the problem, the Chinese government made a stunning announcement: It would shut down the country’s ivory market, the world’s largest.

Will this save the elephants? This is what experts on the plight of elephants say:

It all depends on the price. If China simply shuts down its legal ivory trade, but does little to combat the much bigger illegal trade, then the price of ivory (now about US$1,100 per kilogram) would stay high, giving poachers an incentive to keep killing.

Making all ivory illegal in China could push the price up, like illegal drugs.

Neighboring markets will be crucial. If Vietnam, Myanmar, the Philippines and others do not take similar steps, then many Chinese would buy their ivory from other places, which would keep demand high.

African elephants face other threats, including habitat destruction and increasingly deadly contacts with humans. In Kenya, a truck speeding down a highway recently rammed into an elephant and killed it.

Many elephants are also hunted for bush meat. China’s new policy would not affect that.

If the Chinese government commits to combating the ivory trade, then the price of ivory could collapse. Criminal organizations and poachers would then abandon the business, and Africa’s elephant herds could recover for the first time in years.

Ivory comes from an elephant’s tusks, the equivalent of its incisor teeth. Ivory has been coveted for thousands of years because it is strong, beautiful and relatively easy to carve.

In the 19th century, European nations used ivory for billiard balls, piano keys, buttons, snuffboxes and false teeth. Countless elephants in central Africa were shot down. Novelist Joseph Conrad thinly fictionalized the ruthless scramble for ivory in Heart of Darkness.

Scientists believe that before the 19th-century ivory craze, more than 10 million elephants roamed the earth. Today, there are about 500,000.

In about 2002, conservationists across Africa started noticing the same thing: a growing proportion of dead elephants with their faces sawed off and tusks missing. At the same time, China’s economy was beginning to boom.

In China, ivory is a status symbol, carved into bracelets, bookmarks, shot glasses, statuettes, chopsticks, combs and many other objects. As China’s middle class grew to the hundreds of millions, a new scramble for ivory intensified.

The ivory trade has been abetted by pervasive corruption, extreme poverty and the presence of armed groups in many areas of Africa where the last great elephant herds roam.

Elephants are killed in many ways. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), they have been shot by poachers from helicopters. In Kenya, bows and arrows are often used, a quieter method that attracts less attention. In Malawi, poisoned pumpkins are rolled into the road for the elephants to eat.

Poachers include subsistence hunters, rebel groups and even US-allied African militaries.

And the threat is not just to elephants. In recent years, African governments have reported that poachers have killed scores of wildlife rangers.