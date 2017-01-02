In Hong Kong’s book industry, ‘everybody is scared’

By Ilaria Maria Sala / The Guardian

Just over a year after five publishers and booksellers disappeared from Hong Kong in mysterious circumstances, the Chinese territory’s book industry has been shaken to the core.

Bookshops have closed. Publishers have left. Authors have stopped writing. Books have been pulped. Printers are refusing political works. Translators have grown weary of being associated with certain topics. Readers have stopped buying. And the whole industry is wondering if hard-hitting books on Chinese politics still have a future in the former British colony.

The booksellers involved, formerly known only to a small niche of insiders, have now become household names in Hong Kong: Gui Minhai (桂民海), a Swedish citizen, remains jailed in an undisclosed location in China after he was kidnapped from his holiday home in Thailand. Lee Bo (李波), a British national who was lifted off the streets of Hong Kong and taken to China against his will has been released and allowed to return, but has consistently refused to give a full account of what has happened to him. He remains in China. Lui Bo (呂波) and Cheung Jiping (張志平), two clerks at Causeway Bay Books, the bookshop at the center of the case, disappeared while on a visit to Shenzhen. They are also formally free, but live across the border where they have refused to entertain calls from the press and former associates.

The booksellers were pressured into televised confessions broadcast on national TV, in which they admitted to a variety of crimes — from a hit-and-run incident to mailing to sending Chinese clients forbidden Hong Kong books without a license. Only Lam Wing-kei (林榮基) has jumped bail while on a visit to Hong Kong in June to retrieve a computer database. He has since spoken out against his ordeal, which included “isolation and psychological torture,” threats and being denied access to a lawyer.

Nobody knows exactly why the authorities in China decided to crack down on Causeway Bay Books, though it is thought that the final straw is likely to have been a salacious work about Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) relationship with women that was about to be published.

Bao Pu (鮑樸), co-founder of New Century Press (a publishing house that specializes in highbrow political books), says that controls at the border with Hong Kong have been getting stricter in the past few years — “and ever more so since the establishment of the Southern Hill Project in 2010.”

This refers to the code name of a campaign launched by the Chinese authorities to counter the influence of the Hong Kong publishing industry, which was seen as growing exponentially.

As more Chinese visitors had been allowed to travel to Hong Kong without visas, shopping for politically revealing books forbidden in the rest of the country had become widespread. Some had been dubbed “democracy tourists” by activists who’d see them also taking part, or observing, pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.

Until the Causeway Bay case, these books were easy to buy, allowing Chinese citizens to gain a glimpse — not always truthful — of the inner workings of their opaque leaders. At the airport, in 24-hour convenience shops and in regular bookstores, political books about the Communist party, the People’s Liberation Army and individual leaders were readily available next to milk powder and traditional medicines, two of the other items particularly sought-after by Chinese tourists.