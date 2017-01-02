EDITORIAL: Bold reform needed to fix turnover

The decline in turnover of the stock market has been swift. The trading volume of Taiwanese equities has plunged so fast and in such an unthinkable way over the past few years that many market watchers are worried whether the situation can improve — or if the market would come to a virtual standstill with little space for growth.

In July 2007, daily market turnover on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) had reached as high as NT$225.02 billion (US$7 billion at the current exchange rate) on average, but the figure shrank quickly in the following years, falling to NT$63.63 billion last month, a substantial contraction of more than 70 percent that was embodied by weak market sentiment and a sharp drop in retail investor activity.

For the whole of last year, the TAIEX rose as much as 10.98 percent, the best in two years, but daily average turnover on the TWSE stood at NT$77.52 billion, down from NT$92.23 billion recorded in 2015 and the lowest level in 11 years.

The Executive Yuan’s announcement on Friday that it would cut transaction taxes on day trading by half and the Financial Supervisory Commission’s proposals of other support measures — including better access to high-priced stocks for retail investors and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for government-funded institutions, as well as relaxed investment restrictions on commercial banks in the over-the-counter TPEX — suggest the government does have an eye on the waning turnover on the local bourse.

Like major stock markets elsewhere, Taiwan’s stock market has seen a dwindling number of transactions due to investor concern over the timing of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes. The decline in market turnover is largely a global phenomenon, resulting from the emergence of other investment channels and investors chasing high-yield, dividend-paying stocks. However, on the domestic front, issues such as heavy tax burdens, difficulty turning a profit and plans to reallocate funds overseas also affect investors’ interest in the local market.

A 0.3 percent transaction tax is imposed on stock market investors, but for transactions related to day trading the government plans to lower it to 0.15 percent. The proposed tax cut needs the legislature’s approval, but this year will undoubtedly be a test of whether the government’s market-boosting efforts will attract more retail investors and raise turnover by between 10 percent and 20 percent from the current level, or end up as a failed experiment with an about NT$3.75 billion reduction in tax revenue per year.

Of course, the government’s new strategy is not visionary, but pragmatic, as its goal is mainly to expand turnover as quickly as possible. However, the government used a similar strategy several times over the past few years, whose outcome was frustrating and was apparently not an effective cure to the market’s plight. This time, it again remains to be seen if the government’s tax cut on day trading and other market-boosting measures will help revitalize the local stock market, or just encourage retail investors to pursue short-term gains and exacerbate volatility rather than engaging in long-term investment.

Taiwanese have vast sums sitting in their bank accounts and banks have abundant liquidity, indicating that there is potential for stock market turnover to rebound. Even so, turnover has shrunk consistently over the years, largely as a result of weakness in the nation’s economic fundamentals and investment environment. It underlines the need for a remedy to structural issues instead of conventional hit-and-run tactics. The government needs to make a bolder move to enact substantial reforms in securities-related laws and tax issues to make Taiwan not only a top choice for investors, but also a fundraising place for businesses.