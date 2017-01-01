‘Made in the USA’ might be a tricky label to stitch for Trumps

By Laura Holson and Rachel Abrams / NY Times News Service, NEW YORK

At Saks Off Fifth recently, an Ivanka Trump white polyester and spandex blouse made in Indonesia was marked down to US$34.99, from US$69. A few racks over, her black-and-white jacket came from Vietnam, while several blocks away, at Macy’s, her bootee manufactured in China sold for more than US$100.

At Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, a US$35 blue cotton cap embroidered with “Trump National Golf Club” was made in Bangladesh. A Trump Tower hoodie from Pakistan set tourists back US$50.

A majority of clothes these days are made anywhere but in the US. And in this era of local pride and nationalistic fervor, that has become a political liability. The conflict is starkly evident in the apparel brands made and marketed by US president-elect Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump.

Donald Trump has cast companies that make goods in China and other foreign countries as economic pariahs, siphoning off jobs better left at home.

He has blamed the system, a set of policies in the US that Trump acknowledged using for his own gain. And since being elected, he has continued to rail against global forces, threatening to punish companies with high tariffs if they do not move production to the US.

Should Donald Trump make good on such promises, he would take aim at not only his own brand, but his daughter’s as well.

Donald Trump does not stand to lose much. While his goods are largely manufactured overseas, most of his retail ventures have gone the way of Trump vodka and steaks.

By contrast, Ivanka Trump’s company is the type of operation that Trump is squarely aiming for. Her shoes and dresses largely retail for less than US$150. Coats cost as much as US$400.

Factored into those prices is the cost of materials and production, as well as shipping, tariffs, marketing and advertising. Cheap production overseas means more coin in the coffers of Ivanka Trump and the shoe, accessory and clothing makers that are her partners, among them Marc Fisher footwear, the G-III Apparel Group and Mondani.

Ivanka Trump’s company, which is privately held, does not disclose its financials.

Almost all of her goods are made overseas, according to a New York Times review of shipments compiled separately by Panjiva and ImportGenius, two trade databases.

ImportGenius tallied 193 shipments for imported goods associated with Ivanka Trump for the year through Dec. 5, mostly Chinese-made shoes and handbags.

Her dresses and blouses are made in China, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to a review of hundreds of clothing tags and financial documents filed by G-III.

It is the harsh reality of the clothing business.

Before Ivanka Trump started her shoe and clothing lines in the early 2010s, she did what any well-connected New Yorker would, consulting corporate chieftains, fashion designers and department store executives. She ultimately decided to license her name.

Since then, Ivanka Trump, 35, has pondered making some items in-house. Investors were consulted, and a business plan was drawn up — but the project was scrapped, said one person briefed on the discussions.

It was costly and impractical, so suppliers continued to make her clothes overseas.

“When I started my business, I recognized where my strengths were and knew that I didn’t have any experience in production and manufacturing,” Ivanka Trump said in a rare interview. “I am not a designer. I am an entrepreneur.”