Bike-sharing revolution aims to put China back on two wheels

Even through Beijing’s smog you can make out the multicolored frames, gliding through the pea soup toward a greener future.

In recent months an unmissable fleet of fluorescent orange, canary yellow and ocean blue bicycles has hit the streets of urban China as part of a hi-tech bike-sharing boom that entrepreneurs hope will make them rich while simultaneously transforming the country’s traffic-clogged cities.

“We want to solve problems by getting bikes back onto the streets of our cities,” said Li Zekun (李澤?), the 25-year-old marketing director of Ofo, one of the start-ups spearheading this 21st-century transport revolution.

From Shanghai to Sichuan Province, bike-sharing schemes are being rolled out on an unprecedented scale in an effort to slash congestion and air pollution by putting a country once known as the “kingdom of bicycles” back on two wheels.

Ofo, so named because of the word’s resemblance to a bicycle, has put about 250,000 of its bright yellow bikes to work since late 2015, of which about 40,000 to 50,000 are in the capital, Li said.

The Peking University biology graduate said his company, which was founded by five students looking to improve transport options on university campuses, has attracted about 3 million users in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Guangzhou.

Its bicycles make about 1.5 million trips each day between them.

“For short journeys, bikes are the best form of transport,” Li said at Ofo’s headquarters in the Internet Finance Center, a 26-floor building in western Beijing.

“You never know when a bus might come. It might not be easy to find a taxi. Walking might take you too long and tire you out,” he said.

Other start-ups, such as Mobike and Bluegogo, are seeking to get in on the act, depositing truckloads of bicycles on sidewalks and street corners across China.

Bluegogo CEO Li Gang (李剛), 28, said he believed bike-sharing would bring “mental joy” to millions of Chinese citizens, as well as boosting their health and fitness levels.

It was his mission “to enable everyone to enjoy the happiness of bike riding,” he said.

“I predict that by next year, millions of people will be riding bikes in Beijing every day,” said the entrepreneur, whose firm has 50,000 bikes spread across three cities — Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenzhen — and plans to expand to a new city every two weeks.

“More people will choose this healthy way to get around, so the number of cars on the roads will decrease dramatically and this will really help the climate and the environment,” he said.

In the years following Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) 1949 Communist takeover, bikes ruled supreme in China and the Flying Pigeon — the eastern equivalent of the Raleigh Roadster bicycle — became one of the country’s most recognizable symbols.

However, two-wheeled travel began to go out of fashion as China became more open to the world, ushering in decades of economic boom and a high demand for cars.

In 1980, almost 63 percent of commuters cycled to work, the Beijing Morning Post reported in 2015, citing government data, but by 2000 that number had plummeted to 38 percent and today it stands at less than 12 percent.

Car use has rocketed. In 2010 China overtook the US to become the world’s largest car market, with 13.5 million vehicles sold in just 12 months. Last year, manufacturers expected to sell almost 23 million passenger cars.