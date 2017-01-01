Trading pants for underwear: China’s ties

By Tseng Chia-chen 曾家珍

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has always refused to accept the so-called “1992 consensus” because of what the “one China” principle implies, but she does not want to provoke Beijing either. Therefore, she has simply said that she will maintain the “status quo.” Still, Beijing has been reluctant to accept this compromise and continues to demand that she recognize the “1992 consensus.” It has tried to pressure her to do so by various measures, such as cutting the number of Chinese tourists to Taiwan.

Meanwhile, US president-elect Donald Trump, who referred to Tsai as president of Taiwan after their telephone conversation, said in a TV interview that the US does not need China “dictating” to it. China was not pleased.

Now, Japan has added to Beijing’s irritation by changing the name of its de facto embassy in Taiwan from the Interchange Association, Japan to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, as of today.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the US naval base at Pearl Harbor. Accompanied by US President Barack Obama, Abe offered condolences to the victims of Japan’s attack on the US base, while talking of an eventual reconciliation.

Prior to that, Obama visited Hiroshima, Japan, in May last year. So the last stone obstructing the US-Japan alliance has been removed. China will no longer be able to sow discord between the two with their past resentments over World War II.

While China busies itself trying to steal Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, both the US and Japan could potentially establish diplomatic relations with the nation. If China can recognize North Korea and South Korea, why can the US and Japan not recognize “one China” and “one Taiwan?” If they do, would Beijing really sever ties with them?

It is extremely unlikely that China would terminate diplomatic ties with the US and Japan over the Taiwan issue. If it loses the two major powers, it would be exchanging two pairs of pants for 22 pieces of underwear. Where is the sense in that? Now it is time for China to think long and hard over the matter. Perhaps Beijing has already found itself trapped in some quicksand when dealing with Tsai.

Tseng Chia-chen is a pharmacist.

Translated by Eddy Chang