The Liberty Times Editorial: An economic plan for Sino-US trade relations

US president-elect Donald Trump has selected most members for his administration. Many of them represent the US’ traditional right wing. While they have power because of a backlash against globalization, they are precisely the same people who benefit from globalization.

One of their shared values is Social Darwinism, which combines the free market, loose regulation and the “survival of the fittest.” They also believe in neo-racism, which is entangled with white supremacy and “American glory” as much as it is in patriotism. The administrative team will include Wall Street investors and vultures, oil tycoons and hawks. The team that is waving the banner of “make America great again” is about to take office.

Trump has not even taken office yet, and he has already caused tremors in geopolitics. He has openly proposed an alliance with Russia against China, a redistribution of the financial burden of the US-Japan security alliance, and has adopted a tough stance on terrorism and refugees.

US President Barack Obama has been trapped in various military actions during his eight-year presidency. With the US unable to stop the spread of terrorism, France and Germany, relatively peaceful until now, have become the targets of terrorist attacks. Meanwhile, wars continue across Afghanistan and Iraq despite the efforts of Obama and his predecessor, former US president George W. Bush, while Syria is fighting a “proxy war” among powers. Terrorist attacks and campus shootings are common in the US these days. It seems that the whole world is infected with the virus of violence and there is no safety worldwide.

As for refugees driven to flee by war, they are seen by right-wing extremists as carriers of warfare and terrorism and are blocked from entering many countries. With people’s fear and hatred of refugees, European right-wing parties have rapidly grown while changing the existing political map. From “Brexit” and the election of some political mavericks, such as Trump and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, to the failure of an Italian referendum last month, they show that the waves of right-wing extremism are eager for action. In particular, Trump’s election was a significant victory for populism.

Trump’s victory also signifies a new game for the powers. This is a line on which the US allies with Russia, Japan and the EU against China, and it is likely to overturn the US global strategic deployment of allying with China against Russia that has been in play since the late Cold War era. On the anti-China axis dominated by Trump, Taiwan suddenly appeared on the world stage after being marginalized by the international community for a long time, when President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called Trump to congratulate him, and the international community now has to squarely face the existence of Taiwan’s democratic, human rights and economic achievements again.

However, Trump’s anti-China policy mainly focuses on the economy, while military and diplomatic tactics are mere bargaining chips. It will cause a super-quake if a trade war between the US and China breaks out.

The US is the world’s largest economy and most advanced research, development and innovation center, and China is the world’s second-largest economy, as well as the largest production base. From the division of labor under their overall industrial framework, the US has taken control of the high added value end while China has taken advantage of its low costs to construct complete groups of supply chains.