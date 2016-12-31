Al-Qaeda a ‘more dangerous long-term threat’ as IS retreats

By Jason Burke / The Guardian

When three al-Qaeda veterans were killed in Syria, Yemen and Afghanistan in October, it barely created a ripple. So dominant has the Islamic State (IS) group become in the realm of jihadist lore that you could be forgiven for thinking that its precursor has been relegated to a mere footnote.

You would be wrong. Those three deaths, all in US airstrikes, paradoxically hint at a resurgence of al-Qaeda, at a time when the IS is in retreat in Iraq, Syria and Libya. Quietly, and more through soft power rather than harsh atrocity, al-Qaeda is trying to mount a revival.

The Pentagon said that at least one of the three leaders killed, Haydar Kirkan, a 20-year veteran of the group, had been planning attacks against the West at the time of his death. This is a controversial claim, as al-Qaeda, founded in 1988, has in recent years foresworn such long-range operations in favor of a strategy privileging a slow and steady building of influence and capability at a local level within the Islamic world.

In part, this decision — taken by al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, shortly after he succeeded the late Osama bin Laden in 2011 — was forced on the group by its weakness after years of being targeted by the US and allies in the wake of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

However, more recently there has been a deliberate attempt to distance itself from the IS, which has been responsible for directly organized strikes in France, Belgium, Germany and Tunisia, among others, and — through so-called “lone wolves” — in the US.

Al-Qaeda and its affiliates have deliberately shunned the savagery of the IS, seeking to build support across the Islamic world through outreach to tribal leaders, power brokers and sometimes the broader community, rather than outright fear and coercion.

The group does not seek publicity.

“Al-Qaeda’s strategic experience is that if it makes a big deal of seizing territory, it attracts CT [counterterrorism] resources, so it is simply not being as loud about it,” said Daveed Gartenstein-Ross, an expert at the US think tank Foundation for Defense of Democracy.

The three locations of the US strikes two months ago are significant. Afghanistan, Yemen and Syria are all key strategic zones where the IS has either failed to make significant advances or, in the latter case, is on the retreat.

SOUTH ASIA

In January last year, the IS formally announced the establishment of what it called Khorasan province in Afghanistan and western Pakistan. The move, coupled with an attempt to expand in Bangladesh, signified a push to branch out into south Asia and win recruits among the more than 400 million Muslims in the region. However, the militants have had little success.

“Despite its best efforts ... the Islamic State controls little territory in south Asia, [has] conducted only a handful of attacks, failed to secure the support of most locals, and struggled with poor leadership,” wrote Seth Jones, a former adviser to US forces in Afghanistan, this month.

A major obstacle to the expansion of the IS in the region has been the opposition of most local militant groups, notably the Taliban.

Al-Qaeda, which has preserved a close relationship with the Taliban and some other militant groups, is still present in Afghanistan.

In October last year, US and Afghan forces attacked a huge training compound in the south of the country, killing more than 200 militants.