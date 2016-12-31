Welcome to crocodile country: The comeback of Australia’s Jaws of the north

By Joshua Robertson and Helen Davidson / The Guardian, BRISBANE and DARWIN, Australia

For the people of Australia’s tropical north, a wary coexistence with crocodiles is a fact of life.

Protected for more than four decades after being hunted to near extinction, the ancient reptile — on the credible numbers that are available — has staged a remarkable recovery.

Rogue crocodiles: Indigenous councils want more power ‘before a human life is taken’ In the Northern Territory (NT) there are now as many as 100,000 saltwater crocodiles, up from just 3,000 in 1971. There are similar estimates in neighboring Queensland but the true population will not be known until the first systematic government survey is completed over the next three to five years.

With that resurgence has come inevitable reminders that in natural settings people and crocodiles share, the former’s place at the top of the food chain can be an illusion.

Keith Saalfield, a principal scientist with the NT environment and natural resources department, says it is worth noting that crocodiles, although deadly, are “one of the laziest animals on the planet.”

“Everything for them is about how much energy it costs to do something for what it gets in return,” he says.

It is not uncommon to see one sitting on the banks of a river with its mouth open, “waiting literally for a fish to swim inside their mouth.”

“Crocs are a stalk-and-ambush predator… They don’t go chasing things like a cheetah. They hide and sneak up very carefully and wait and wait until whatever they’re after finally moves within their range of grab.”

Official figures record 29 known deaths across the Top End since hunting was outlawed: 21 in the NT since 1974 (including four in 2014) and eight in Queensland since 1985.

The impact of fatal crocodile attacks arguably lies as much in their inherent horror as their frequency. Highly publicized coronial inquiries into two crocodile attacks in the NT last year heightened community fear.

Lanh Van Tran was taken by a 4.5m crocodile from the banks of the Adelaide river in front of his wife. Two months earlier, a 4.7m saltie latched on to the outstretched arm of Bill Scott, an experienced fisherman who had sought to steady himself after the creature had rocked his boat on a billabong.

Until this year the last fatal attack in Queensland was in 2009 when five-year-old Jeremy Doble was taken by a crocodile in front of his older brother on the family property on the Daintree river in the state’s north.

Then in May last year, tourist Cindy Waldron, 46, was arm-in-arm with a friend on a moonlight walk through shallow water at Thornton beach, near the Daintree rainforest in north Queensland, when a crocodile struck.

Such cases invariably revive calls for protections to be scrapped in favor of the old lethal approach. Culling and even safari hunting will restore humans’ rightful place as apex predator amid an explosion in crocodiles, some argue.

The NT and federal governments — the latter overseeing laws that protect crocodiles — tend to humor these calls and then reject them. They bow to expert advice from the likes of Saalfield, who says short of wiping out crocodiles entirely waterways could never be considered safe.

“What we currently believe is that a cull is not going to have a great deal of impact in terms of making us able to say it’s safe to go swimming in that particular area,” he says.