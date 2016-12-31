China’s growth and reform agenda

By Michael Spence and Qian Wan

At a time when the US is poised to turn inward, China’s economic performance is more important globally than ever. Whether China can achieve sustainable growth patterns in the coming years will depend upon a number of key factors.

One of the leading external factors shaping China’s prospects will be its relationship with the US under president-elect Donald Trump. Ideally, the two governments would work together to negotiate mutually beneficial trade and investment agreements, with sensitivity to the challenges faced by both sides.

However, the opposite outcome — the escalation of mutually damaging trade and investment disputes — is also a distinct possibility.

Political uncertainty is also on the rise in Europe. While its impact on China would not be as direct as Trump’s actions, it is a source of significant medium-term risks for the entire global economy.

Within Asia, a key factor shaping China’s economic prospects is progress on Chinese-led regional trade and investment agreements. In particular, investments in regional development via the “One Belt, One Road” initiative and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank might produce expanded trade and growth in Asia (and beyond), though the effects will not be immediate.

The fourth major external factor relates to exchange rates. As it stands, the renminbi is facing significant depreciation pressure, caused largely by a surge in capital outflows. Meanwhile, the US dollar is strengthening in anticipation of Trump’s fiscal expansion. China’s performance will depend partly on how these dynamics play out.

However, beyond the external uncertainties and headwinds, China faces a slew of internal challenges, which might well present even greater risks to its economy. Those challenges — including weaknesses in the real economy and the private sector, overcapacity, excessive leverage and high housing prices — are rooted largely in the financial sector’s mounting problems and the failure of China’s leaders to address them.

Consider efforts to promote investment in the real sector. The People’s Bank of China has been providing spurts of liquidity to the market, in the hope of relieving financial constraints on productive private businesses and industries. However, the monetary-policy transmission mechanism is broken and liquidity is not making it to the real economy. Instead, China’s banks continue to allocate credit largely to state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and local government financing vehicles (LGFVs).

Credit to the state sector ends up flowing not into productivity-enhancing investments, but into the housing market (fueling price bubbles) and industries with excess capacity (fueling even more overcapacity and enabling companies to avoid much-needed restructuring). While LGFVs use the low-cost loans to build infrastructure, the social returns of those investments are often low; and, after decades of rapid infrastructure construction, the marginal returns are declining. Meanwhile, local governments’ leverage continues to rise.

SOEs might also use the unregulated shadow banking system to relend at higher interest rates the cheap money they receive to private businesses, which cannot borrow reliably from the formal banking system. Whereas the interest rate of a one-year loan in the formal banking system is about 5 percent, the average one-year interest rate in the Wenzhou shadow banking market (to cite one example) was about 16 percent last month.