So long to Sao Tome and Principe

By Fan Shih-ping 范世平

On Wednesday last week, Sao Tome and Principe, acting under China’s influence, announced that it was breaking diplomatic ties with Taiwan. This development comes in the run-up to President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) visit next month to Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, with a possible stopover in the US.

Beijing’s move is reminiscent of its establishment of diplomatic relations with the Gambia on March 17, just as then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was visiting Belize.

The background to the two ruptures is also similar, the most important factor being the pressure exerted by hawks within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). On Feb. 25, Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅), speaking on President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) authority, said at a forum in the US that Tsai should “accept the provision in Taiwan’s own Constitution that the mainland and Taiwan belong to one and the same China.”

Since only a sovereign nation can have a national constitution, Wang’s mention of “Taiwan’s Constitution” drew fire from CCP hawks. Wang was then forced to shore up his own position by playing hardball with Taiwan. He quickly moved to establish ties with the Gambia, regardless of the anguish it would cause Ma — a die-hard advocate of “one China.”

Wang recently came under pressure once again. First, he failed to foresee that US president-elect Donald Trump would win the US presidential election. Then, on Dec. 6, Trump had a telephone conversation with Tsai, breaking with historical convention and calling her “the President of Taiwan.” These developments once again put Wang in a shaky position.

Following the telephone call, Trump said during a TV interview: “I fully understand the ‘one China’ policy, but I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy.”

This prompted further criticism from CCP hawks, who accused Xi of making mistakes in his policies with regard to the US. Consequently, Chinese leaders were compelled to respond quickly by engineering a break in diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Sao Tome, even if it cost China US$200 million to achieve this.

The incident shows that Xi’s hold on power is not as firm as outsiders might imagine. The anti-Xi faction is still looking for ways to hurt him between now and the CCP’s 19th National Congress in autumn next year.

China’s latest move is also meant as a warning for Trump that he must not support Tsai anymore or Taiwan will lose even more diplomatic partners. Beijing’s purpose in causing a break in relations between Taiwan and Sao Tome is not to force Tsai to recognize the so-called “1992 consensus.” Tsai has already been president for half a year, so if China wanted to use such tactics to force her hand, it would have done so long ago instead of waiting until now.

Actually, China wants to avoid putting the cat among the pigeons, since it is worried that Taiwanese independence advocates, under the impression that Trump supports them, will take advantage of the situation to put more pressure on Tsai.

Ever since Tsai was sworn in on May 20, independence advocates have been criticizing her for being too soft in her dealings with China, even picking People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) — a “pan-blue” figure — to represent Taiwan at the APEC forum in Lima. However, Tsai’s moderate approach did not stop Sao Tome from cutting relations with Taiwan.