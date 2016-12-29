By DANIELLE IVORY, BEN PROTESS and GRIFF PALMER / NY Times news service, BAYONNE, New Jersey

Nicole Adamczyk’s drinking water used to slosh through a snarl of pipes dating from former US president Calvin Coolidge’s administration — a rusty, rickety symbol of the nation’s failing infrastructure.

So, in 2012, this blue-collar port city cut a deal with a Wall Street investment firm to manage its municipal waterworks.

Four years later, many of those crusty brown pipes have been replaced by shiny cobalt-blue ones, reflecting a broader infrastructure overhaul in Bayonne.

However, Adamczyk’s water and sewer bill has jumped so much that she is thinking about moving out of town.

“My reaction was: ‘Oh, so I guess I’m screwed now?’” said Adamczyk, an accountant and mother of two who received a quarterly bill for almost US$500 this year.

She is not alone: Another resident’s bill jumped 5 percent, despite the household’s having used 11 percent less water.

Even as Wall Street deals like the one with Bayonne help financially desperate municipalities to make much-needed repairs, they can come with a hefty price tag — not just to pay for new pipes, but also to help the investors earn a nice return, a New York Times analysis has found.

Often, these contracts guarantee a specific amount of revenue, the Times found, which can send water bills soaring.

Water rates in Bayonne have risen nearly 28 percent since Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) — one of Wall Street’s most storied private equity firms — teamed up with another company to manage the city’s water system, the Times analysis shows.

In the typical private equity water deal, higher rates help the firms earn returns of anywhere from 8 to 18 percent, more than what a regular for-profit water company may expect. To accelerate their returns, two of the firms have applied a common strategy from the private-equity playbook — quickly flipping their investment to another firm. This includes KKR, which is said to be shopping its 90 percent stake in the Bayonne venture, a partnership with the water company Suez.

“Bayonne had chronically underinvested in their water and sewer infrastructure, which has certainly contributed to rate increases during the past few years. We understand that these increases create stresses for ratepayers,” Suez spokesman Rich Henning said.

US president-elect Donald Trump has made the privatization of public works a centerpiece of his strategy to rebuild the US’ airports, bridges, tunnels and roads. Members of his inner circle have sketched out a vision, including billions of dollars of tax credits for private investors willing to tackle big infrastructure projects.

Trump himself promised in his victory speech “to rebuild our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none.”

Private equity firms such as KKR have already presented themselves as willing partners and Bayonne provides an important case study. Its arrangement is one of a handful of deals across the country in the last few years in which private equity firms have managed public water systems.

For residents, the financial trade-offs from these water deals can be painful.

The Times analyzed three deals in which private equity firms have recently run a community’s water or sewer services through a long-term contract. In all three places — Bayonne, and two cities in California, Rialto and Santa Paula — rates rose more quickly than in comparable towns, which included both publicly and privately run water systems. In Santa Paula, where Alinda Capital Partners controlled the sewer plant, the city more than doubled the rates. A fourth municipality, Middletown, Pennsylvania, raised its rates before striking a deal.