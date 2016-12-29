[ LETTER ]

Upholding armed forces

US academic Peter Mattis has written about how the past 10 years constitute a “dark decade” for Taiwan, with Chinese espionage having an ever more pernicious presence here.

Mattis has urged the administration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to be more vigilant and to carry out appropriate measures to address the risks.

The Chinese Communist Party has sought to exploit every channel available to it since the doors were opened to travel across the Taiwan Strait in 1987.

China’s intelligence services operate a linear system, known as single-line handling, with one operative targeting desirable individuals in isolation of their colleagues.

They tend to target retired military officers who go to China to conduct business there.

In July, a driver surnamed Chiang (蔣) from the 8th Army Corps, was found to be handing confidential military information to operatives in China, while in October, a former air force captain, Chen Kuo-wei (陳國瑋), was arrested on charges of colluding with Chinese intelligence operatives.

Following this, Tsui Yi-sheng (崔沂生), an intelligence officer of the rank of captain and formerly of the now-defunct Taiwan Garrison Command, was similarly implicated.

These people, along with a retired lieutenant surnamed Pian (邊) from the Ministry of National Defense’s Communication Development Office, and another, surnamed Lin (林) from the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology, all went to China to do business, only to be recruited by Chinese national security services.

On their returns to Taiwan, they attempted to obtain intelligence or develop organizations for the official use of a foreign nation, in violation of the National Security Act (國家安全法), and found themselves detained and investigated by the authorities on suspicion of contravention of the law.

The ministry and the Veterans Affairs Council must continue to reinforce military ethics and loyalty within the armed forces and to cultivate a deeper sense of dignity among, and respect for, the military to rebuild society’s faith in the armed forces.

Lin Heng-hsiung

Taipei