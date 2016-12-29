Survival at risk if past lessons not recognized

By Association of University Professors 台灣教授協會

Over the weekend, news broke that students from Hsinchu Kuang Fu High School, a private high school in Hsinchu City, wore costumes resembling Nazi uniforms and carryied swastika banners during a supposed educational exercise.

This sent shockwaves not just throughout Taiwan, but also the international community, causing much anger and exasperation.

The school’s initial response was to say that when it was preparing the activity, those responsible did not explore fully enough the ramifications behind the historical facts addressed.

Amid criticism that the school had failed to perform due diligence in the preparation of the event, it said that in addition to looking into the negligence of the school itself, it would also look into who was responsible and would take action to make sure that such an event never happens again.

It is not hard to predict that all of the efforts made to determine where responsibility for the event lies, including among the teaching staff and school officials, will not extend much beyond intimidating those accused.

Perhaps school authorities will apportion blame to the students.

In any case, we foresee little chance that the incident will be used as an opportunity to address, on a more profound level, the nation’s political, social and educational problems that were highlighted.

The incident presented a clear lesson on the potential pitfalls of encouraging students to use their creativity unchecked.

It neatly exemplifies the moral vacuum and abnegation of responsibility in society and, most crucially, the absence of transitional justice in the realms of politics, society and education.

Many schools and teachers have seemingly already given up on education and are only concerned with the accumulation of credits to trade for parents’ trust.

The executive and legislative branches shirking responsibility for transitional justice betrays a failure to recognize its importance in the political process.

The Hsinchu incident, which has given rise to so much anger internationally, succinctly demonstrates to the government and the public the folly of our failure to fully process our own past, and the shallow nature in which we have addressed determining responsibility for what happened.

Not only has it shaken the international community’s faith in Taiwan’s democracy and our approach to human rights, it also robs Taiwanese of the foundation from which we can build for the good of the social collective, and makes it more difficult to reach a consensus.

We hope that the government and society as a whole realize the profound importance of transitional justice. The survival of the nation and the social collective are at stake.

Translated by Paul Cooper