Nation must shun dollar diplomacy

By Jerome Keating

The cessation of diplomatic ties between Taiwan and Sao Tome and Principe has captured the news and once again brought out a myriad of traditional responses from pundits. Paramount among them are those of the hand-wringers and doomsday crowd.

There we find tirades that range from blaming the telephone phone call between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US president-elect Donald Trump and accuse China of stealthily taking revenge for Tsai not agreeing to the fake “1992 consensus” to those who cry that this is the “beginning of the end,” and even bemoaning and plaintiff cries that “this would have never happened under the administration of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九)” and so on.

However, what did happen? A small nation asked for a large amount of money in lieu of “recognition” and was refused, so it changed sides.

There is no question that money politics and dollar diplomacy are a common occurrence, so instead, a different question needs to be asked: Is the reality of statehood something that can be bought or sold, or does it lie elsewhere?

In the Sao Tome and Principe transaction, what loss was there for the mid-sized nation of Taiwan? To get a better handle on this, examine the crass side of dollar diplomacy and the role that it unfortunately too often plays at the UN.

Sao Tome and Principe is a small nation; it consists primarily of two main islands off the west coast of Africa. The islands were uninhabited when discovered by the Portuguese in the 1470s when they went down the coast of Africa seeking an eastern route to the Spice Islands in Indonesia.

Sao Tome and Principe’s location made it an excellent stopping off point for that route. The islands’ value increased, as they also proved to be a good place to grow sugar cane and coffee, and as a way station in the slave trade. Those are realities of the past, along with the fact that the islands’ main language remains Portuguese.

Sao Tome and Principe gained its independence in 1975 and entered the UN the same year.

It has a population of roughly 200,000 people, so asking for additional aid to the tune of US$200 million was vastly disproportionate. The move shone a clear light on the shadows of dollar diplomacy.

The Tsai government made the right choice in refusing this “donation.”

What is that? How can such blasphemous talk be raised? Does Taiwan not need every ally it can find in these troubled times? Is not the credibility and reality of Taiwan dependent on such recognition factors? In truth, it is not.

Examine the realities involved in this “blasphemy,” for here the burden falls more on the inadequacies of the UN than on Taiwan.

Taiwan has a population larger than 75 percent of the nations in the UN and a GDP in the top 15 percent of nations. That is the first reality of which its citizens must regularly remind themselves.

What then about recognition by other nations? In this, examine the basic principles of the Montevideo Convention on what defines a nation and there one sees that a nation can be a sovereign state regardless of how much recognition it has by other states.

As befits the standards of the Montevideo Convention, Taiwan has a permanent population; it has defined territory and a democratically elected government. That government has both the capacity to and continues to enter into relations with other states. Thus while Taiwan still has 21 allies that officially recognize it, the reality lies more in the actions of other nations toward Taiwan than on the words they use to disguise those actions.