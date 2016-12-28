[ LETTER ]

Pragmatic diplomacy

In the early morning on Wednesday last week, the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Because Taiwan has rich experience in severed diplomatic relations, the following flow can almost be predicted.

China announced: “Welcome back to the right track of the ‘one China’ policy.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release to express its regret and stated: “To safeguard national dignity, our country has now decided to terminate diplomatic relations with the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe. We have withdrawn from the embassy and technical team members, and also have stopped all bilateral cooperation plans.”

When asked for an explanation, the deputy minister of foreign affairs promised to cancel scholarships for students from Sao Tome and Principe.

In 2013, Gambian President Yahya Jammeh broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan after failing to receive a huge sum of money, but did not establish diplomatic relations with China immediately. Sao Tome and Principe’s move is similar to the Gambia’s.

However, with more people acknowledging that the People’s Republic of China is prevailing, opinions about Taiwan in light of the “one China” principle are bound bring it a new diplomatic core.

The concept that the Republic of China is a nation with sovereign rights has formed over the past 10 years under so-called “pragmatic diplomacy.”

The existence of nations that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan proves our country’s ability to communicate with other nations and constitutes sovereignty.

Taiwan established diplomatic relations with Sao Tome and Principe, proving that it is a nation with sovereignty, rather than Taiwan representing China.

In order to consolidate friendship with countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, we provide agricultural assistance, vocational training, technological transfers and other aid to those countries.

In Sao Tome and Principe, we even reduced the incidence rate of malaria and greatly assisted the nation to improve people’s lives. However, for Taiwanese, Taiwan has language difficulties and distance issues with nations with which Taipei has diplomatic relations.

Due to incomplete infrastructure in most countries and a lack of mutual understanding between citizens, most of the interactions are limited to top officials and diplomatic personnel. Taiwan’s top officials have different requirements of countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan than is usual of other countries, while top officials in partner countries have special expectations of Taiwan. Beneficial exchanges between Taiwan and its allies have a specific purpose, which is a rare phenomenon in the international community.

Now that we can get the meaning of sovereign independence to countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, China will certainly try to reduce the number of nations with diplomatic ties with Taiwan to achieve its “one China” policy.

However, diplomatic personnel have made great efforts in maintaining relations with countries that have diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

In the past after a breakdown in diplomatic relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China’s suppression of Taiwan was to blame, but this time Taiwan only condemned Sao Tome and Principe. It can be seen that the nation has a prudent attitude toward cross-strait issues.