Agreeing a cross-strait consensus

By Chen Fang-ming 陳芳明

Cross-strait relations changed the minute the most recent transition of power was complete. The telephone call between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US president-elect Donald Trump, in particular, set political tectonics in motion. All the signs point to the likelihood that Beijing is gradually preparing to abandon its insistence on the so-called “1992 consensus,” despite the apparent blessing it gave the eight Taiwanese pan-blue municipal leaders who went to China to negotiate under the flag of the “1992 consensus.”

What the latter affair tells more than anything is that the “1992 consensus” has been reduced from a major basis for cross-strait relations to a framework in which the central government communicates with local governments. Pan-blue chancers sought to exploit the residual value of the “1992 consensus” to travel to China and play it for what they could, while at the same time playing the people under their respective jurisdictions for fools.

China has been treating former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) with increasing derision since Tsai took office. Not only has it refused to allow him the dignity of recognition as Taiwan’s former president when he attended a conference in Singapore, but Yu Keli (余克禮), former director of the China Academy of Social Sciences’ Taiwan Research Institute, launched a thinly veiled attack on Ma, accusing him of having damaged the task of achieving eventual unification.

Yu said that, in his eight years in office, Ma had clung to the idea of “one China, with each side having its own interpretation” and refused to discuss unification, independence or military action. This approach, Yu said, was extremely harmful to cross-strait relations.

It is clear from Yu’s words that the “1992 consensus” is no longer viewed as a panacea and that the idea of “one China, with each side having its own interpretation” was nothing but a fabrication by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT). This also means that the collusion between the KMT and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is now essentially dead in the water.

On Dec. 1, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences Institute of Taiwan Studies head Zhou Zhihuai (周志懷) revealed that the wording of the “1992 consensus” was now up for grabs, and that Taiwan and China could search for a new consensus, so long as that consensus did not in any way violate the “one China” principle.

Last week, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katharine Chang (張小月) announced that the council was looking into a possible new consensus to replace the “1992 consensus.”

These changes are happening exceedingly quickly, simply because Taiwan has completed its third transition of political power, meaning that changes in cross-strait relations are now inevitable. It proves, once again, that the power of democracy cannot be ignored and that the will of Taiwanese has already successfully seen through the lie of the “1992 consensus.”

The manner in which the KMT colluded with the CCP simply would not apply to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The KMT created the fable of “one China, with each side having its own interpretation,” and it is now falling apart following its election defeat. The DPP will have to be far more thorough in its approach to devise a consensus that in no way harms Taiwan’s democratic system.

The “1992 consensus” was arrived at in an entirely non-transparent manner and was seriously damaging to the nation’s democratic system. However, unlike the KMT, the DPP has to rely solely on democratic methods to govern and the democratic process will force the hand of the DPP in how it approaches talks with Beijing, far more than it did the KMT.