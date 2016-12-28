EDITORIAL: US military ties amid tense times

The move by US President Barack Obama in the waning months of his time in office to sign into law the US National Defense Authorization Act, thereby removing constraints on military exercises involving Taiwan, is certainly good news, albeit with a sense of it being too little, too late.

Given the increasing tensions in the Asia-Pacific region as a result of heightened activity by China’s military, the hope is that the incoming administration of US president-elect Donald Trump can make a correct assessment of Taiwan’s diplomatic and strategic value, confirm the nation’s status as an ally, and provide it with sufficient military and diplomatic support.

Taiwan already has close military ties with the US, but because of restrictions limiting communications between the two sides many exchanges have to go through academic think tanks and cannot be communicated through direct channels. This process is extremely cumbersome.

High-level security exchanges between Taiwan and the US are conducted at the annual Taiwan-US security meeting known as the Monterey Talks and the National Security Council, in which high-ranking US government and military figures review the strategic and security situation in the Taiwan Strait, as well as Taiwan’s defense requirements.

In recent years the number of exchanges between the two nations has grown. It is estimated that US military visits to Taiwan and Taiwanese military visits to the US will increase from more than 200 this year to about 300 next year.

Plans for Ministry of National Defense military exchanges next year include the head of the Political Warfare Bureau visiting the Pentagon, direct talks with the US on psychological warfare cooperation and strategic communications, a symposium on submarine alliances with US generals and submarine manufacturers, participation in the Silver Flag runway maintenance training exercises, and air force and joint search-and-rescue exercises.

The Obama administration, cowed by pressure from China, has tended to keep Taiwan at arm’s length over the past eight years. The nation has yet to hear anything of the hoped-for approval of military sales before Obama leaves office, but the signing of the National Defense Authorization Act is a welcome development, as it will provide Trump with considerable space to conduct military exchanges.

China is set to be the US’ biggest rival in the coming years and it is clearly seeking to secure its status as regional hegemon, with its territorial claim over the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台), tensions with other nations in the South China Sea, its “One Belt, One Road” initiative and the ASEAN free-trade zone.

Trump might seek to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin to rein in China, reinforce the US’ alliance with Japan and join forces with Southeast Asian nations to contain the expansion of China’s power.

However, there are foreseeable chinks in this new island chain, with local opposition to the US base in Okinawa and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte cozying up to China. Crucial to both parties’ strategy is Taiwan, and China will be aware that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) presents it with problems in this regard.

Tsai’s telephone call to Trump and the repercussions thereof will be important for Taiwan’s status in the Asia-Pacific arena.

Taiwan coming into China’s sphere of influence, or a free and democratic Taiwan, will have different implications for the Asia-Pacific region and the rest of the world.