Trump could accidentally fuel a global trade boom

By Sid Verma / Bloomberg

Far from jolting the US into a protectionist lurch, might US president-elect Donald Trump unwittingly help buoy global trade next year?

Here is one scenario to mull over: A strong US dollar and a tight labor market, combined with Trump’s proposed fiscal plans, might fuel a rise in net US imports next year, a boon for commodity exporters and goods manufacturers such as China — in defiance of the Republican’s protectionist vows on the campaign trail.

That is the view advanced by Gabriel Stein, a developed-market analyst at Roubini Global Economics LLC.

He reckons the stars are aligning for a broad-based pickup in investment activity that will see a rise in the US’ current-account deficit next year, as all three domestic players — the public sector, households, corporations — draw down on their savings.

“The policies of the Trump administration are likely to lead to a strong dollar and a widening US current-account deficit,” Stein notes in a report last week. “Some — exporters to the US (Canada, the eurozone, China, [South] Korea), oil and commodity exporters — will benefit to a greater or lesser degree.”

Stein draws this perspective from what is known as sectoral financial balances. Put simply, national current accounts reflect the interaction between savings and investment; the amount saved in an economy equals the amount invested, as a matter of accounting. If corporate America invests, for example, and neither the household nor the public sectors increase their savings by a corresponding level, the current-account balance must, by definition, fall into negative territory, mirroring a rise in net inflows of savings from abroad.

This view — that the US government influences the savings and investment balances of households, businesses, and foreign trading partners — took center stage in trade-deficit economies during the austerity debate that followed the 2008 financial crisis

Proponents argued that the private sector’s desire to increase their net saving ratios necessitated corresponding budget deficits to offset the former’s savings impulse — thereby effectively solving the paradox of thrift.

However, next year there is a new question for economists: How would an increase in the US budget deficit affect the American private sector’s savings impulse and how would this influence global aggregate demand?

DEFICIT GROWTH

“Expanding the government deficit should fund higher net financial balances in the non-government sector, private and foreign,” says Naufal Sanaullah, trader and founder of the MacroBeat Web site. “If Trump implements no material trade barriers, then part of the higher government deficits can flow to higher foreign net financial balances — equivalently, a larger US current-account deficit — while the rest pads private-sector balance sheets.”

Stein foresees an uptick in US import demand next year, driven by the bullish outlook on the public and private-sector investment cycle.

He sees the corporate sector’s financial surplus, at 1.9 percent of GDP in the third quarter, narrowing next year, buoyed by fiscal stimulus and tax reform plans.

Meanwhile, households are also likely to run down their balances, at 0.7 percent of GDP, driven by higher growth expectations and greater borrowing to lock in low interest rates, according to the Roubini Global Economics analyst, who first dove into the issue in a report last month.