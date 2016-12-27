[ LETTER ]

More than a bargaining chip

On Dec. 11, US president-elect Donald Trump said: “I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘one China’ policy.”

US President Barack Obama answered his question on Dec. 16 during his year-end news conference.

“The idea of ‘one China’ is at the heart of their conception as a nation and so if you are going to upend this understanding, you have to have thought through the consequences because the Chinese will not treat that the way they will treat some other issues,” Obama said.

“That ‘status quo,’ although not completely satisfactory to any of the parties involved, has kept the peace and allowed the Taiwanese to be a pretty successful economy and a people who have a high degree of self-determination. The Taiwanese have agreed that as long as they are able to continue to function with some agree of autonomy, that they won’t charge forward and declare independence,” Obama said.

Obama urged his successor to beware of provoking a “very significant” response from Beijing over Taiwan.

Is it true that Taiwanese have agreed to be stateless? Is it fair and good advice as a world leader?

Let us take a close look at history. The “one China” policy was first mentioned on Feb. 28, 1972, by then-US president Richard Nixon and then-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) chairman Mao Zedong (毛澤東), who reached an agreement and published the Shanghai communique. It said that the Chinese government firmly opposes any activities aimed at the creation of “one China, one Taiwan,” “one China, two governments,” “two Chinas,” and an “independent Taiwan,” or that advocate “the status of Taiwan remains to be determined.”

The US acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is one China and that Taiwan is a part of China. The US does not challenge that position. Yes, it has acknowledged Chinese greed and clearly separated Taiwanese from Chinese. Of course Taiwan is not part of China.

On Oct. 1, 1949, after Mao announced the establishment of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), there were two Chinas — one led by Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石), who lost the Chinese Civil War and escaped to Taiwan, the Republic of China (ROC).

Technically there was only one nation in Chinese territory — the PRC. However, the ROC claimed it was the sole official government representing all of China in the international community until Oct. 25, 1971, when the ROC was expelled from the UN and was replaced by the PRC under UN Resolution 2758. Since then there has been only one China — the PRC.

However, in 1972 when Nixon visited Beijing the ROC was still the official government representing China at the UN and was recognized by the US. The “one China” spoken of at that time was the ROC.

Then-US national security adviser Henry Kissinger said it would take years for all Chinese on either side of Taiwan Strait to merge into one China. Even if they merged, there is still no such country as “one China,” and the Taiwan-US status determined at the end of World War II says that Taiwan does not belong to China.

The world has changed dramatically since the party feud between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the CCP, who have since shaken hands, toasted each other and now plan to jointly rule Taiwan.

What confuses to the world is the Chiang followers who continuously call themselves a Chinese government, while the world took them for a Taiwanese government. Even the US officially derecognized the ROC and recognized it as the Taiwanese governing authority in Jan. 1, 1979, under the Taiwan Relations Act.