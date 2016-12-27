Brawling legislators should get act together

By Ho Hsin-chuan 何信全

Lawmakers brawled in the Legislative Yuan over an amendment to the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) giving workers one fixed and one flexible day off each week. One legislator is even suing another for attempted murder.

The legislature has a long history of fighting, which takes time away from rational debate and heightens the antagonism between pan-blue and pan-green supporters. Legislators and society at large must reflect on this issue and make things better.

During the “10,000-year Congress,” additional legislators — the few who were actually publicly elected — used drastic methods such as jumping onto the speaker’s podium and overturning tables to highlight the illegitimacy of the bogus majority in the legislature. Under such conditions, it might be said that such protests were justified. However, today every legislator is publicly elected, so legislative sessions involve rational discussion and policy debates. Lawmakers should not occupy the podium, block normal proceedings or fight.

In the British parliamentary system, said to be the “mother of parliaments,” the two main parties are separated by a long table and red lines on the floor in front of the government and opposition party benches. The space between the two red lines is roughly equal to the length of two swords, a symbol that the two sides will only engage in verbal battles and not physical ones. This historical vestige shows that parliament is a solemn forum for rational discourse where use of force is unwelcome.

Ironically, the rationale offered by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for occupying the podium is that when the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was in opposition it did the same thing. In this vicious circle of tit-for-tat between the two parties, if nobody is willing to back down, hinders the normal development of Taiwan’s parliamentary democracy.

The KMT and DPP both claim to really love Taiwan. We should apply the wisdom of King Solomon, who judged that of two women who were fighting over a child, the one who let go first to avoid hurting the child was its real mother. Similarly, whichever party backs down first so that the legislature can resume its proper functions is the one that truly cares for Taiwan.

The legislature should be a place where social conflict is turned into reasoned debate and decisionmaking is based on careful consideration of the facts. Parliamentary debate can be impassioned, but physical force is unacceptable.

Legislators should go to work smartly dressed for a debate, not wearing sports clothes ready for a melee. The two largest parties must accept that it is now normal to sometimes be in government and sometimes in opposition, sometimes have a majority and sometimes be in the minority, with ruling and opposition parties changing places from time to time.

Democratic elections are a game and the rules are that whoever wants to play must be prepared to lose gracefully. Rational debate in the legislature is the right way for the opposition party to win public support, oversee the ruling party and provide checks and balances. It is also the most effective way for an opposition party to grow stronger and get another chance to be in government.

Taiwanese society has long been divided, so any party that really loves and cares for Taiwan should set a good example by engaging in rational debate in the legislature. Hopefully, such an example would coax Taiwanese into rational discussion. This would not only create a whole new climate in the legislature, but also help society progress to a new stage.