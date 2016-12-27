Strong tank force is still required

By Ray Song 宋磊

Taiwan’s recent purchase of new main tanks from the US has many different voices: the purchase of new tanks for the army to contribute to the development of the armored forces, but also conducive to future ground combat requirements. Opponents believe that in the case of Taiwan Strait war, the loss of air superiority and sea gifted situation, the ground forces of all the combat power will immediately be destroyed by the enemy; the army active procurement of new tanks remain indifferent, or even rejected. However, if the military professional procurement case becomes an easy tool for ignorant politicians to veto, then Taiwan’s defense force will continue to see the decline is still no improvement.

First: Opposed to Taiwan to the US and further procurement of new tanks that the situation in the loss of sea and air superior conditions of survival of ground forces will face a serious threat, this sentence at first quite reasonable, but if careful analysis is made, it is not difficult to see flaws. In many battles, when the attacking countries have full control of the sea and air superiority, but also to send ground forces against the enemy area to conduct raids or enforce an occupation, then the defensive side of the ground forces play a very important role, in addition to landing enemy the military to deal with, but also play the role of decisive battle.

One reason for opposing Taiwan’s purchase of new tanks is that Taiwan has many bridges, roads and even urban roads that are not suitable for large tank movements, and overweight tanks will crush the road, and even more opponents take Taiwan as a mountain.

The M1 tank weighs about 57 tonnes. The two Iraqi operations and many campaigns have shown that “crushing the road surface,” Taiwan’s pavement road network is so well developed, if the army can find a number of alternative roads for the movement of troops, this can be eliminated. The other opponents use “mountain environment” to oppose Taiwan buying tanks — Japan, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway and other countries are using the tank as the main force of its ground army.

In other words: “the car is too heavy” and the “heavy tank” and the other is the main force of the tank, which is completely inexplicable.

“Terrain obstacle” two factors do not constitute the ability to oppose the army procurement of new tanks.

In addition to facing the threat of aging equipment, the current equipment on the other side of the tank continued to update, in both sides under the pressure of the national army in the ground forces to enhance operations must be the purchase of new tanks as a priority policy, is conducive to the needs of the Taiwan Strait defense operations.

Ray Song is a graduate of National Chung Cheng University’s Institute of Strategic and International Affairs.