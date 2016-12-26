For millions of immigrants, a common language: WhatsApp

By Farhad Manjoo / NY Times News Service

When Facebook bought WhatsApp for more than US$19 billion in 2014, Jan Koum, a founder of the messaging company, arranged to sign a part of the deal outside the suburban social services center where he had once waited in line to collect food stamps.

Koum, like many in the tech industry, is an immigrant. He was a teenager when he and his mother moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1990s, in part to escape the anti-Semitic tide then sweeping his native Ukraine. As Koum later told Forbes, his mother worked as a babysitter and swept floors at a grocery store to survive in the new country; when she was found to have cancer, the family lived off her disability payments.

Tales of immigrant woe are not unusual in Silicon Valley. However, Koum’s story carries greater resonance because his app has quietly become a mainstay of immigrant life. More than 1 billion people regularly use WhatsApp, which lets users send text messages and make phone calls free over the Internet. The app is particularly popular in India, where it has more than 160 million users, as well as in Europe, South America and Africa.

Because it is free, has a relatively good record on privacy and security, and is popular in so many parts of the world, WhatsApp has cultivated an unusual audience: It has become the lingua franca among people who, whether by choice or by force, have left their homes for the unknown.

This is happening as the world is increasingly at war over migration; this year was, among other things, a prolonged and pitched battle over the rights and privileges of migrant people, whether Syrians in Europe, Europeans in Britain’s fight over Brexit, or the issue of Mexican and Muslim immigration that dominated the US presidential race.

Beyond the headlines, what has often gone unnoticed in the politics of migration are the shifting dynamics of migrant life — particularly the surprising and subtle ways in which technology, especially smartphones and social networks, has altered the immigrant experience.

Immigrants use lots of different apps, of course, from Facebook to Skype to WeChat, which is popular in China. However, for many, WhatsApp has been at the center of a newfound connectedness. Wherever there are people leaving their homes for uncharted shores, you are likely to find WhatsApp. For migrants, it has become the best way to stay connected along a route, or, once they have landed, to keep in touch with the people they left back home.

Syrian refugees flooding into Europe have used WhatsApp to pass along tips, warnings and pleas for help to others along the journey. WhatsApp has turned up along the border between the US and Mexico, where president-elect Donald Trump would like to build his wall. In the past year, a tide of Venezuelans has landed in Miami. The first thing many of them reached for when they landed was WhatsApp.

Even for people who have left their home countries voluntarily to pursue jobs and wealth in a new place, WhatsApp has thoroughly altered the contours of immigrant life. People who have been in the US for decades told me that WhatsApp has eased the feeling of isolation and longing that is inherent to being an immigrant.

“I do have much more of a sense of their daily lives,” said Anne Reef, 55, a former English professor, who moved from South Africa to the US in 1988. She now lives in Memphis, Tennessee, and has taught at, among other places, the University of Memphis.