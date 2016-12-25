Nepalese working abroad keep coming home dead

By Martha Mendoza / AP, KATHMANDU, Nepal

A tiny young woman crouches just outside the airport, crying softly into her thin shawl. It is cold out, but her sleeping toddler is heavy and warm in her arms. Travelers swarm around: Himalayan trekkers load up expedition backpacks. A Chinese tour group boards a bus. A dozen flight attendants in crisp blue suits and heels click by.

Saro Kumari Mandal, 26, covers her head completely, a bundle of grief.

Hundreds of young Nepalese men excitedly wave final goodbyes to friends and family. On this day 1,500 will fly out of the Kathmandu airport bound for jobs mostly in Malaysia, Qatar or Saudi Arabia — jobs that are urgently needed by the people of this desperately poor country. However, on this day, too, six young men will come back in wooden caskets, rolled like suitcases out of baggage claim on luggage carts.

On the wooden lid of one someone has written in black marker: “Human Remains, Balkisun Mandal Khatwe, Male — 26 years — Nepali.”

Saro’s husband — another victim of a hidden and escalating tragedy.

The number of Nepalese workers going abroad has more than doubled since the country began promoting foreign labor in recent years: From about 220,000 in 2008 to about 500,000 last year. Yet the number of deaths among those workers has risen much faster in the same period. One out of every 2,500 workers died in 2008; last year one out of every 500 died, according to an Associated Press analysis of data released by the Nepalese Ministry of Labour and Employment. In total, more than 5,000 workers from this small country have died working abroad since 2008 — more than the number of US troops killed in the Iraq War.

The causes, in many cases, have been mysterious. Natural death, heart attack or cardiac arrest are listed for nearly half the deaths. Most families are notified that their loved ones simply went to bed and never woke up. That is exactly what Saro was told.

However, now medical researchers say these deaths fit a familiar pattern: Every decade or so, dozens, or even hundreds, of seemingly healthy Asian men working abroad in poor conditions start dying in their sleep. It happened in the US in the late 1970s, in Singapore about a decade later and more recently in China. The suspected killer even has a name: sudden unexplained nocturnal death syndrome.

Next year, an international consortium is launching to investigate and hopefully offer solutions. For today’s arrivals, they are too late.

Nepal exports iron and steel, carpets, some vegetables — but mainly, Nepal exports men. It even advertises them.

“Nepalese workers are well known for their hard work, dedication and loyalty,” says the Nepalese Embassy Web site in Doha, Qatar, where a pre-World Cup construction boom employs about 1.5 million migrants.

The Nepalese workers “are comparatively cost effective,” said the embassy, and they are experienced at “working in the extreme climatic conditions.”

The unskilled workers fill a host of global demands: Building highways, stadiums and houses in Gulf states and guarding shopping malls, sewing sweatshirts and assembling televisions in Malaysia. Anyone who has bought imported sportswear or electronics, or who plans to go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, might be using the products of their labor.

Nepalese law bans recruiters and employers from charging fees. Qatar, where Balkisun was working, prohibits the fees too. However, in reality everyone has to pay for these jobs. The men borrow at 36 percent interest rates from money lenders or sell off family land to get the US$1,100 stake needed for recruiters, airline tickets and more. Conditions vary by country and employer, but it is not uncommon for workers to find themselves living a dozen or more to a room, sleeping stacked on three-tiered bunks, working 10-to-15-hour days, seven days a week, for years. If they are lucky — and some are — they can send home wads of cash, about US$300 a month. However, they are often tricked or cheated out of their earnings.