Maintaining the sustainability push in the Donald Trump era

By Bo Lidegaard

The forces fighting global warming and battling to strengthen environmental protection must brace for heavy collateral damage as a result of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election. Judging by Trump’s campaign rhetoric, and by statements from his Republican allies, environmental protection in the US will be gutted in a frenzy of deregulation and inducements for domestic oil, coal and gas producers.

Environmentalists are assessing the potential damage and developing strategies to avoid an onslaught driven by the most extreme anti-sustainability forces that have ever controlled Capitol Hill.

The list of possible victims is long and depressing.

If worse comes to worst, the US will become much less green, while dealing a crippling blow to international cooperation.

At last month’s COP22 climate conference meeting in Marrakesh, attention focused on the various ways a Trump administration might kill the climate agreement reached at COP21 in Paris last December. Death could come by assassination, with Trump tearing up the agreement, or it could come by starvation, with the US refusing to do or pay its share, or it could be tortured to death, with the US asking everyone else to do more.

Surely, there are more options, but we are not compelled to contemplate them. We do not need to — and we should not.

Very little is known about what the Trump administration will actually do.

Some hope reason will prevail at least to some extent, particularly given that markets are now pushing the green transition.

Others fear it will not.

The simple fact is that we do not know what Trump will do, because he does not know, either.

His administration’s environmental policy is not carved in stone — it is written in water, which always seeks the fastest route to the lowest point. How deep the zealots and the coal lobby will be able to make that point depends partly on the barriers built by the rest of us.

That means concentrating on mobilizing the forces that can strengthen the case for the US to remain part of the global move toward environmental sustainability. This will not convince diehards in the new administration, but it might sustain more moderate forces.

So, who is this “we” that must now take action?

Firstly, “we” are US state governments and legislatures, non-governmental organizations, local communities and corporations. All need to galvanize Americans’ support for protecting local environments and contributing to global solutions.

Secondly, “we” are the international community — the almost 200 members of the UN that in 2015 adopted the Sustainable Development Goals and last year’s Paris climate agreement. It is critically important that all UN members, whether big or small, insist that these global agreements still direct the world’s actions, regardless of what Trump does.

It must be abundantly clear to the incoming administration that the combined economic and environmental interest in pursuing the sustainability agenda will continue to push nations and companies alike in that direction. It is helpful that China has already said that it will not forgo the opportunities inherent in the green transition and that it will take the global lead if the US bows out.

China will not be alone.

While many will regret the absence of US leadership, or even steps in the opposite direction by the Trump administration, the US is no longer strong enough to make all the difference.