By Pam Belluck / NY Times News Service

Pregnancy changes a woman’s brain, altering the size and structure of areas involved in perceiving the feelings and perspectives of others, according to a first-of-its-kind study published on Monday.

Most of the changes remained two years after giving birth, at least into the babies’ toddler years, and the more pronounced the brain changes, the higher mothers scored on a measure of emotional attachment to their babies.

“Just fascinating,” said University of California, Berkeley, Institute of Human Development director Ronald Dahl, who was not involved in the study, published in the journal Nature Neuroscience.

He said the researchers’ interpretation that changes in the brain enhance women’s maternal responses is “provocative, and I think it’s likely to be true.”

In the study, researchers scanned the brains of women who had never conceived before and again after they gave birth for the first time. The results were remarkable — loss of gray matter in several brain areas involved in a process called social cognition or “theory of mind,” the ability to register and consider how other people perceive things.

What might the loss mean?

There are three possibilities, said University of Southern California neuroscientist Paul Thompson, who was not involved in the study.

“The most intuitive is that losing gray matter is not beneficial, that later on there may be negative consequences,” Thompson said.

Or, he said, it could be just a “neutral” reflection of pregnancy-related “stress, diet, lack of sleep.”

A third possibility is that the loss is “part of the brain’s program for dealing with the future,” he said.

Hormone surges in pregnancy might cause “pruning or cellular adaptation that is helpful,” streamlining certain brain areas to be more efficient at mothering skills “from nurturing to extra vigilance to teaching,” he said.

The study strongly leans toward the third possibility.

“We certainly don’t want to put a message out there on the lines of ‘pregnancy makes you lose your brain,’ as we don’t believe this is the case,” said Leiden University researcher Elseline Hoekzema, who led the study at the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona in Spain.

“Gray matter volume loss does not necessarily represent a bad thing,” Hoekzema said. “It can also represent a beneficial process of maturation or specialization.”

Pregnancy, she explained, might help a woman’s brain specialize in “a mother’s ability to recognize the needs of her infant, to recognize social threats or to promote mother-infant bonding.”

The study, which took more than five years, involved 25 women in their 30s in Spain who had never been pregnant, but were hoping to conceive. Their brains were scanned before becoming pregnant and within a few months of giving birth.

For comparison, 20 women who had never been pregnant were also scanned twice, about the same number of months apart.

Only the pregnant women showed gray matter reduction, thinning and changes in the surface area of the cortex in areas related to social cognition.

The changes were so clear that imaging results alone could indicate which women had been pregnant. The researchers said they did not yet know what was being reduced in size — neurons, other brain cells, synapses or parts of the circulatory system.

Many of the women had been recruited for the study at a fertility clinic and the 16 who conceived after fertility treatment were compared with nine who conceived naturally. Fertility treatments caused no difference in brain changes, nor did the sex of the babies.