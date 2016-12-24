EDITORIAL: Science must resolve import ban

The Cabinet has announced that it will not consider removing a ban on food imports from five Japanese prefectures that was imposed after the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant disaster in 2011. Nevertheless, the issue is still being widely discussed and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has started a petition to initiate a referendum on the issue.

Various products from the five prefectures have found their way into Taiwan as raw materials. The question of how to destroy these products and how to effectively control imports is a thorny issue.

According to regulations, only materials accompanied by documentation stating that they are free from radiation can be incinerated, but treating food products like nuclear waste really is taking it a bit too far.

Incineration does not break down radioactive contaminants. If such materials are buried, even greater harm is caused by the potential spread of radioactive contaminants to ground water and vegetation.

The only way to deal with such materials is to seal and store them to let the radioactive material slowly break down in the same way that Taiwan Power Co stores spent nuclear fuel on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼).

This is temporary storage that in no way treats the material. However, placing these food products in metal barrels and burying them would be preposterous. The nation already lacks nuclear waste storage, so where would it place these food products?

The problematic imports might come from a region affected by the Fukushima nuclear disaster, but there are no reports showing that any of these products were contaminated by radiation. However, until import controls have been lifted, they should not be imported, sold or consumed.

Just as with expired products, this is a matter of regulation, business ethics and perhaps even politics, rather than science. Still, there is a world of difference between food that should not be sold commercially and harmful waste products.

This issue has become highly politicized and the fundamental facts have not been clarified. It has even been elevated from a mere food safety issue to a complex diplomatic issue and political conflict.

The situation could have been avoided if it had been handled differently.

First of all, the Japanese government has never designated the zones neighboring Fukushima Prefecture as disaster areas, so the use of “disaster area” for this region is a Taiwanese designation.

The Taiwanese and Japanese governments, as well as the public, should rely on scientific studies rather than conjecture and rumors to determine whether these areas have been contaminated by radiation.

If there is evidence of radioactivity or if residual radiation values exceed Taiwanese regulations, priority should be given to safeguarding public health, and imports from the areas where the control values are exceeded should be banned.

The government should implement strict controls and issue heavy fines, and it should rely on source controls and affidavits signed by trading companies, as well as food processing and point of sale controls.

If control values are not exceeded, the phrase “disaster area” should be scrapped and imports allowed.

Taiwan and South Korea are the only nations that ban food products from Fukushima Prefecture, and Taiwan has had to pay a diplomatic price for this.