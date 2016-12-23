Trump’s and Xi’s differences magnify US-China uncertainties

By Chris Buckley / NY Times News Service

Both came to power vowing to restore their nations to greatness. However, the US’ loud, ad-libbing president-elect Donald Trump, and China’s guarded, calculating President Xi Jinping (習近平), are glaring contrasts as politicians, and their pairing has injected new unpredictability into relations between their governments.

“I could not think of two more different protagonists in the great drama of US-China relations,” Evan Medeiros, formerly the senior director for Asian affairs at the US National Security Council, said by e-mail. “Personalities matter a lot in international relations, especially between great powers.”

A quarrel after China seized an underwater drone from the US Navy has given a taste of how Trump’s and Xi’s different styles could play out if bigger tensions were to break out over the South China Sea, trade imbalances, North Korea’s nuclear weapons or other issues that Trump has raised.

Trump has recently blared warnings at China, seemingly guided by visceral reflexes and a vague but bold set of demands. By contrast, Xi, the son of a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) veteran, is disciplined and steely. He rarely speaks off the cuff in public. Even his seemingly impromptu gestures are often carefully choreographed and he usually adheres to policy points when meeting foreign leaders. Xi is certainly capable of bold action, as he has shown in the South China Sea, but he tends to shroud his thinking in a cloud of slogans. That leaves outsiders guessing about when and how he will act on his demands.

“The situation could become quite combustible,” said Jessica Chen Weiss (白潔曦), an associate professor at Cornell University who studies Chinese foreign policy.

“Xi Jinping is more measured in his public statements than Donald Trump, but the Chinese government will likely hit back quite forcefully against any radical efforts to challenge the status quo,” Weiss said. “The best thing the [US] president-elect’s advisers can do for our national security is to screen Trump’s tweets.”

Trump on Saturday last week took to Twitter after the Chinese military confirmed that it had seized a submersible drone in waters about 80km northwest of Subic Bay in the Philippines.

The Pentagon had revealed the seizure, and China’s Ministry of National Defense said it would return the device, which can be used to monitor undersea currents and conditions, in an “appropriate manner.”

Trump suggested that was not good enough.

He said China’s seizure was an “unprecedented act” and added: “We should tell China that we don’t want the drone they stole back.”

Trump did not say how he would handle similar disputes after he is sworn in as president.

However, his other comments so far suggest that he will take a blunter, less predictable course on China than recent White House administrations.

This month, Trump spoke on the telephone with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), breaking about 40 years of US presidents and presidents-elect avoiding direct conversation with the leader of Taiwan.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump then suggested he could depart from the “one China” principle, which blocks Washington from diplomatic ties with Taiwan, using that as a pressure point to seek trade concessions from Beijing.

He also criticized China on trade, the buildup of military outposts in the South China Sea and its reluctance to isolate North Korea.