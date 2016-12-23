Trump’s Cabinet bad news for US workers

By Joseph Stiglitz

As US president-elect Donald Trump fills his Cabinet, what have we learned about the likely direction and impact of his administration’s economic policy?

To be sure, enormous uncertainties remain. As in many other areas, Trump’s promises and statements on economic policy have been inconsistent. While he routinely accuses others of lying, many of his economic assertions and promises — indeed, his entire view of governance — seem worthy of Nazi Germany’s “big lie” propagandists.

Trump will take charge of an economy on a strongly upward trend, with third-quarter GDP growing at an impressive annual rate of 3.2 percent and unemployment at 4.6 percent last month.

By contrast, when US President Barack Obama took over in 2009, he inherited from former US president George W. Bush an economy sinking into a deep recession. And, like Bush, Trump is yet another Republican president who will assume office despite losing the popular vote, only to pretend that he has a mandate to undertake extremist policies.

The only way Trump would square his promises of higher infrastructure and defense spending with large tax cuts and deficit reduction is a heavy dose of what used to be called voodoo economics. Decades of “cutting the fat” in government has left little to cut: federal government employment as a percentage of the population is lower today than it was in the era of small government under then-US president Ronald Reagan about 30 years ago.

With so many former military officers serving in Trump’s Cabinet or as advisers, even as Trump cozies up to Russian President Vladimir Putin and anchors an informal alliance of dictators and authoritarians around the world, it is likely that the US will spend more money on weapons that do not work to use against enemies that do not exist.

If Trump’s health secretary succeeds in undoing the careful balancing act that underlies Obamacare, either costs would rise or services would deteriorate — most likely both.

During the campaign, Trump promised to get tough on executives who outsource US jobs. He is now holding up the news that the home heating and air conditioning manufacturer Carrier is to keep about 800 jobs in my home state of Indiana as proof that his approach works. Yet the deal will cost taxpayers US$7 million, and still allow Carrier to outsource 1,300 jobs to Mexico.

This is not a sound industrial or economic policy and it will do nothing to help raise wages or create good jobs across the country. It is an open invitation for a shakedown of the government by corporate executives seeking handouts.

Similarly, the increase in infrastructure spending is likely to be accomplished through tax credits, which would help hedge funds, but not the US’ balance sheet: Such programs’ long track record shows that they deliver little value for money. The cost to the public will be especially high in an era when the government can borrow at near-zero interest rates. If these private-public partnerships are like those elsewhere, the government will assume the risks, and the hedge funds will assume the profits.

The debate just eight years ago about “shovel-ready” infrastructure seems to be a distant memory. If Trump chooses shovel-ready projects, the long-term impact on productivity would be minimal; if he chooses real infrastructure, the short-term impact on economic growth would be minimal. And back-loaded stimulus has its own problems, unless it is managed extremely carefully.