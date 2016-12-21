Sense of losing control fueling populism around the world

By Danny Quah and Kishore Mahbubani

The big question in Asian countries right now is what lesson to take from Donald Trump’s victory in the US’ presidential election and from the UK’s Brexit referendum, in which British voters opted to leave the EU. Unfortunately, the focus is not where it should be: geopolitical change.

Instead, for the most part, economic narratives have prevailed: Globalization, while improving overall wellbeing, also dislocates workers and industries, and generates greater income disparity, creating the anxious electorates that backed Brexit and Trump. An alternative narrative asserts that technological advances, more than globalization, have exacerbated economic inequalities, setting the stage for political disruptions in developed countries.

In either case, policymakers in emerging countries have identified inequality as a major problem, and rallied around efforts to improve social mobility, lest globalization and new technologies displace their middle and working classes, and clear a path for their own versions of Trump and Brexit.

For Asian countries, the policy prescription is clear: Take care of disadvantaged populations and provide retraining and new employment opportunities for displaced workers.

Of course, all societies should look out for their poorest members and maximize social mobility, while also rewarding entrepreneurship and challenging people to improve their lot, but focusing on such policies would not address the public disaffection underlying the populist uprising, because inequality is not its root cause. Feelings of lost control are.

Even if countries closed their domestic income and wealth gaps and ensured social mobility for all their citizens, the forces fueling public dissatisfaction around the world today would remain. Consider the US, where the inequality narrative’s poster child has become the displaced, older, less-educated, white working-class male. Many people credit these voters for Trump’s victory, but the poster-child cohort did not actually have the biggest impact on the election outcome.

According to exit polls, Trump won 53 percent of white male college graduates, and 52 percent of white women (only 43 percent of the latter group supported Hillary Rodham Clinton); he won 47 percent of white Americans between the ages of 18 and 29, compared with 43 percent for Clinton; and he beat Clinton by 48 percent to 45 percent among white college graduates overall. These Trump supporters do not fit the stereotype at the center of the economic narrative.

Meanwhile, more than half of the 36 percent of Americans who earn less than US$50,000 annually voted for Clinton, and of the remaining 64 percent of voters, 49 percent and 47 percent chose Trump and Clinton respectively.

Thus, the poor were more favorable toward Clinton, and the rich toward Trump. Contrary to the popular narrative, Trump does not owe his victory to people who are most anxious about falling off the economic ladder.

A similar story unfolded in the UK’s Brexit vote, where the “Leave” campaign asserted that the EU’s supposedly burdensome regulations and exorbitant membership fees are holding back the British economy. This hardly amounts to an agenda to fight economic inequality and exclusion, and it is revealing that rich businessmen wrote the largest checks to support Leave.

Moreover, the street-level emotions that contributed to Leave’s victory were not rooted in income inequality or “the 1 percent”: Alienated poor voters directed their anger at other alienated poor people — particularly immigrants — not at the rich.