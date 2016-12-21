Theresa May and the half-and-half Brexit result

By Andrew Rawnsley / The Observer

It was just after 3am when the ticker at the bottom of the BBC’s results program revealed that the vote count stood at exactly 50-50. When the final tally came in, the “Outs” had prevailed over the “Ins” by a nose in the Brexit vote, but it is that image of a dead heat that still burns at the back of my retina.

The outcome of the British referendum on remaining part of the EU was not the most significant moment of the British political year. For this country, it was the most significant moment of the century. With the subsequent election of US president-elect Donald Trump, the Brexit vote has also been invested with a prophetic quality.

The shock was amplified because barely any of the politicians on either side had seen it coming. Former UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage, who led the “Out” campaign, had popped up earlier to concede defeat. British Secretary of State for Justice Michael Gove had decided that it was going to be such a tedious night that he took himself off to bed and an aide had to wake him to tell him that his side had prevailed.

Then-British prime minister David Cameron expected to be celebrating this Christmas in continued possession of the keys to No. 10 Downing Street. Then-British home secretary Theresa May heard about his resignation from the TV news.

If the outcome was stunning even to many who willed it, the details in the numbers were even more unsettling. They should trouble anyone, on either side of the argument, who cares about Britain. For they revealed a 50-50 nation.

In June, Britain made up its mind about Europe — and turned out to be in two of them. Britain was also making a choice about how it saw itself and its place in the world. However, there was no “we” about that either. On that deeper question, the people spoke with two voices. Britain was exposed as a country divided between the metropolitan and the provincial, the old and the young, the more affluent and those who have felt left behind, a Britain essentially comfortable with itself in the second decade of the 21st century and a Britain frustrated and discontented.

Six months on, that divide is as vivid as ever. There has been no catharsis, no healing. The losers remain sore, which is usual. Stranger is the behavior of the winners. If anything, some of them are even angrier with the world and swell in their paranoia that there is a conspiracy to steal the spoils of their victory.

The “Outers” press the argument that we must all bow before the demos and “respect the will of the British people.” To be fair, the “In” crowd would surely have said exactly the same had they prevailed. What was not resolved by the result, and continues to be a swirl of contention, is how you show “respect” to a referendum result that answered one big question, only to raise many more questions almost as large.

The conundrum is made all the more acute because the result was on such a knife-edge. If the government sought an outcome that aimed to represent the aggregate will of all those who voted, then it would try to negotiate a position that put Britain half in and half out of the EU. To respect the 52-48 margin by which “Leave” prevailed, it would aim to be just a little bit more out than in.

It is a stupendous, and underappreciated, irony that the task of extricating Britain from the EU without irretrievably damaging the economy and further shredding national cohesion has fallen on May.